InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Rideshare Vehicles (CHK-127)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I wanted to create a user-friendly accessory to protect me against coughing and sneezing passengers in the backseat," said an inventor, from Evanston, Ill., "so I invented the GERM PROTECTOR FOR AUTO & OFFICE. My design reduces potential germ exposure and worry for drivers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention prevents a backseat rideshare passenger from coughing or sneezing on the driver. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and diseases such as COVID-19. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for rideshare drivers and other professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp