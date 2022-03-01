Leidos Appoints Retired Army Major General John George as Strategic Account Executive

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of retired Major General John George as the company's Army Strategic Account Executive. George will be responsible for strengthening and growing trusted relationships with the United States Army and advancing strategic initiatives that drive organic growth throughout the enterprise.

"General George brings a distinguished career and wealth of international, military and technology experience to our growing team here at Leidos," said Debbie Opiekun, Leidos' Chief Business Development Officer. "His expertise is a tremendous asset, which we will rely on to expand our global presence and invest in developing the innovative technologies to support our customers' critical missions."

Before joining Leidos, George served 33 years in the United States Army, culminating his career as the Commander of the Combat Capabilities Development Command. There he led the Army's largest technology developer, responsible for science and technology research and development efforts executing a $13 billion modernization budget. General George held responsibility for operations across a global network of research, technology and engineering partnerships with federal agencies, academia, industry, and allies across more than 110 locations worldwide and in the United States.

Throughout his career, George served in numerous strategic and operational leadership, command and staff director positions in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States. His combat deployments included Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo, where he served as Chief of Force Issues and Requirements for NATO. George also served in this position for Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, where he led the Afghanistan National Police Force Management Branch.

George graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1988 and holds a Master of Science in Social Psychology from Pennsylvania State University. He also earned a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington, DC.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

