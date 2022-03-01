'Father of the JOBS Act,' David Weild will deliver keynote to 700 medtech investors, CEOs, and strategics addressing the rapid democratization of capital and how this movement is making the Medtech industry a new frontier in raising capital via the crowd.

LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit Highlighted by Keynote That Reveals New Funding Vehicles for Medtech Startups 'Father of the JOBS Act,' David Weild will deliver keynote to 700 medtech investors, CEOs, and strategics addressing the rapid democratization of capital and how this movement is making the Medtech industry a new frontier in raising capital via the crowd.

DANA POINT, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, leading investors, innovators and strategics from the Medtech industry will converge at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.

The event has quickly become an annual industry tradition for investors and medtech startups and this year the event will kick off with an exciting keynote that is a first time topic.

The keynote speaker, David Weild IV, is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Weild & Co and former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ. He is recognized as the "father" of the JOBS Act and regarded as one the world's top experts on capital markets and capital formation.

Weild has testified before the U.S. Congress at the House Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government Sponsored Enterprises, the SEC, and in front of the 34-member nations and the European Commission for the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Weild's keynote will explore the intersection of the democratization of capital and healthcare innovation, which has sparked a new way for medtech startups to raise money outside of traditional venture capital or private equity paths.

"What's exciting, is that right now early-stage medtech companies have new tools to finance their ventures. We can now fund more companies and get life saving technologies to patients quicker. This is a great movement not only for the innovators out raising capital, but also for their current and follow-on investors," shared LSI CEO/Founder Scott Pantel.

David Weild IV also highlights how the JOBS Act is changing the healthtech and pharmaceutical industry. "It's gratifying to see so many Medtech companies using the JOBS Act since we created it in large part to fund innovative growth companies and social impact."

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022 .

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

