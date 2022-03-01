Making Informed Food Choices This National Nutrition Month®

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/— Did you know March is National Nutrition Month®? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a variety of tools and tips to help you make food choices that contribute to lifelong healthy eating habits. Whether you are cooking at home or eating out, you can use these tools to set goals and maintain them all year long!

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (PRNewsfoto/U.S. FDA) (PRNewswire)

Use the Nutrition Facts label to make informed food choices.

FDA's Nutrition Facts label found on packaged foods and beverages is a tool you can use to make informed food choices. Follow these easy tips to use the label!

Check the serving size and the number of servings you eat or drink to determine how many calories and how much of a nutrient you are consuming.

Know your calorie needs. 2,000 calories a day is used as a general guide for nutrition advice, but calorie needs vary. Learn your number using the 2,000 calories a day is used as a general guide for nutrition advice, but calorie needs vary. Learn your number using the Estimated Daily Calorie Needs table

Use % Daily Value (%DV) to determine if a serving of the food is high or low in an individual nutrient and to compare food products (remember to make sure the serving size is the same). As a general guide:

Consume a diet rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Choose foods that contain more of the nutrients you want to get more of and less of the nutrients you may want to limit. More often, choose foods that are:

When eating out, use calorie information to make the best choice for you.

You may have noticed calorie information on some menus or menu boards. Or maybe you have seen nutrition information on restaurant websites or on phone apps. This information can help you make informed and healthful meal and snack choices. Try these tips to help you make the best choices for you and your family.

Comparing calorie and nutrition information can help you make decisions before you order.

Calorie information can help you decide how much to enjoy now and how much to save for later.

Foods described with words like creamy, fried, breaded, battered, or buttered are typically higher in calories than foods described as baked, roasted, steamed, grilled, or broiled.

Side dishes can add many calories to a meal. Steamed, grilled, or broiled vegetables and fruit are often lower-calorie options.

Asking for sauces or salad dressings on the side lets you choose how much to use.

Calories from certain beverages can add up quickly. With calorie information, you can find lower-calorie options.

For more nutrition information on making informed food choices, visit www.fda.gov/nutritioneducation.

Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration