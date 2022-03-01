IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 28,166 vehicles, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to February 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,245 vehicles; a decrease of 3.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in February, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports February Sales Results (PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 3,562 vehicles in February, a decrease of 32 percent compared to February 2021.

Sales Highlights

Second highest February sales in the U.S. with 28,166 vehicles sold.

Best February sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.

Best February sales ever of the CX-9 with 3,803 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, a decrease of 12.1 percent compared to February last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 4,007 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to February last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























February February YOY % % MTD

February February YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,969 3,083 (3.7)% (3.7)%

6,439 6,129 5.1% 5.1%

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,224 2,011 (39.1)% (39.1)%

2654 4,191 (36.7)% (36.7)%

Mazda 3 HB 1,745 1,072 62.8% 62.8%

3785 1,938 95.3% 95.3%























Mazda6 55 1,327 (95.9)% (95.9)%

311 2,725 (88.6)% (88.6)%























MX-5 Miata 556 836 (33.5)% (33.5)%

942 1,372 (31.3)% (31.3)%

MX-5 227 299 (24.1)% (24.1)%

362 527 (31.3)% (31.3)%

MXR 329 537 (38.7)% (38.7)%

580 845 (31.4)% (31.4)%























CX-3 - 519 - -

- 893 - -

CX-30 4,333 5,005 (13.4)% (13.4)%

6151 8,629 (28.7)% (28.7)%

CX-5 16,404 12,087 35.7% 35.7%

29008 25,669 13.0% 13.0%

CX-9 3,803 3,151 20.7% 20.7%

6315 5,849 8.0% 8.0%

MX-30 46 0 - -

79 0 - -























CARS 3,580 5,246 (31.8)% (31.8)%

7,692 10,226 (24.8)% (24.8)%

TRUCKS 24,586 20,762 18.4% 18.4%

41,553 41,041 1.2% 1.2%























TOTAL 28,166 26,008 8.3% 8.3%

49,245 51,267 (3.9)% (3.9)%













































*Selling Days 24 24





48 48





























Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations