Okuma America Corporation & Morris Group Inc. Announce New Technical Center and Grand Opening Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, and the management team of Morris Group Inc. (MGI), are pleased to announce a new facility to serve as a product showroom and technical center to showcase CNC machine tools and associated equipment. The public is invited to register and attend a grand opening event to commemorate the new facility on March 15 — 17, 2022.

Okuma America Corporation and Morris Group Inc. are pleased to announce a new facility to serve as a product showroom and technical center to showcase CNC machine tools and associated equipment in Elgin, IL. (PRNewswire)

Okuma and MGI have been business partners for 42 years, with MGI serving as Okuma's sales, service and product distribution partner in select regions throughout the United States. Today, the two companies announce the opening of a new facility strategically located in Elgin, Illinois, to serve as a product showroom and a technical center for machine tool users in the greater Chicago and Midwest region of the USA. The facility includes both office space and a showroom to house Okuma machine tools and other manufacturing-supportive technologies.

"Morris Midwest is responding to the needs of our customers with this new facility," said Aaron Hornyak, COO of MGI. "The simple automation on display is an excellent solution to a skilled labor shortage and high product demand. We have created an environment where machines and automation will be on display together with experts to assist in providing solutions to help our customers gain a competitive edge."

Elgin, Illinois, was strategically selected for the facility due to its proximity to Chicago and other tooling and machining groups in the area. The facility is also conveniently located just 29 miles away from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

"This new facility presents our customers the opportunity to explore a variety of Okuma machine tools and witness live demonstrations that showcase the latest CNC technology and the machines' accuracy, high precision, and rigid construction," said Jim King, President and COO, Okuma America Corporation. "Our decades-long partnership with Morris Group Inc., provides our customers with extensive industry expertise and comprehensive support and service to identify the best solutions for their manufacturing challenges."

For more information, visit: https://www.okuma.com/chicago

To register for the grand opening event, visit: https://www.okuma.com/events/mmw-okuma-tech-center-grand-opening-2022

About Morris Group, Inc.

Morris Group Inc., one of North America's largest machine tool supply networks, owns seventeen independently operated business units. It supplies CNC machine tools and related technology and services to manufacturers representing virtually every industry segment. Morris Group Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, home of its founding company, The Robert E. Morris Company, which has served the manufacturing industry since 1941.

www.morrisgroupinc.com | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies , Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future.

https://www.okuma.com | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation