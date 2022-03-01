PHYTunes Joins O-RAN ALLIANCE to Help Advance Standards, Innovation for In-Building Connectivity

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHYTunes, a leader in connectivity at the edge enabling wireless-wireline convergence, today announced the company has become a member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

(PRNewsfoto/PHYTunes) (PRNewswire)

O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve the user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators.

Said Dr. Akula Aneesh Reddy, Chief Scientist of PHYTunes, "Independent laboratory testing of high-speed connectivity over existing wireline infrastructure is essential to build a roadmap for product development based on open standards. We look forward to working with service providers globally through the O-RAN ALLIANCE to ensure network interoperability and innovation."

PHYTunes will serve on the O-RAN Testing and Integration Focus Group (TIFG) and spearhead end-to-end testing and specifications for wireless-wireline convergence. Additionally, the company will participate in the O-RAN Global PlugFests to demonstrate functionality as well as interoperability with other O-RAN based network equipment.

5G loses significant signal strength going through physical barriers including glass, wood and concrete. PHYTunes utilizes existing wireline infrastructure to transport high-frequency wireless signals over existing telephone lines, fiber-optic cables, ethernet wires, and coaxial cables to seamlessly deliver 5G speeds with enhanced security and without degradation within the home, small business or enterprise. To achieve the full potential of 5G inside homes and enterprises, vendors need to develop and adopt standards from the core network to the antennas. Working with the O-RAN ALLIANCE, PHYTunes will be able to test and validate this interoperability.

About PHYTunes

PHYTunes is a leader in 5G at the Edge, enabling Wireless Wireline Convergence (WWC) and the transport of high-frequency wireless signals over existing wired infrastructure to seamlessly deliver full 5G inside the home, small business or enterprise. PHYTunes empowers service providers and businesses to deliver extraordinary customer experiences fostering brand loyalty and trust. Ultimately, PHYTunes delivers mission-critical connectivity enabling services innovation in gaming, healthcare, hospitality, industrial IoT and retail. For more information, visit www.phytunes.com or follow us on Twitter @PHYTunes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PHYTunes