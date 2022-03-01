Scandia Home Celebrates 50 Years as a Leader in Luxury Bedding with Plans for Expansion in 2022 <legend role="h2"><span>The European-Inspired, American-Crafted Company Continues Growth with Investments in Digital Marketing, Retail Expansion and New Brand President</span></legend>

LA CROSSE, Wis., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in luxury bedding, Scandia Home , celebrates 50 years of superior quality and service in the US market this month. Renowned for its world-class down products, the company introduced a more refined European style of dressing to the American market with the first "Scandia Down® Ensemble" which debuted in 1971. Today, the brand is at the height of its success, experiencing unprecedented revenue growth since 2020 with its DTC business. Moving forward, the company's vision for expansion includes an investment in digital marketing and further retail development.

In addition to hiring best-in-class partner agencies and increasing its digital media presence, Scandia Home recently brought in new brand president, Susan Wojewoda, who comes with over 20 years of consumer-sector experience. The Harvard Business School graduate has worked with major global companies including Lacoste, Ted Baker, Lilly Pulitzer and Keds, where she has led transformative, creative thinking to achieve profitable growth.

As Scandia Home looked ahead to 2022 and beyond, leadership saw an opportunity to take the brand to the next level by investing in digital growth and market expansion. With Susan's background, vision, and expertise in brand strategy, the team is confident having her lead this new, pivotal chapter in Scandia Home's success.

"Since its inception, Scandia Home has been committed to exceptional quality both in product and servicing of the customer," says Wojewoda. "I see an opportunity to extend the brand's reach to new consumers, channels, and markets while remaining true to its core value proposition – the Scandia difference."

When consumers' attention turned to investing in coveted, luxury home products during the pandemic, Scandia Home swiftly recognized the need to focus on their DTC business and capitalize on their superior market positioning. While bolstering digital and social media efforts including upcoming video and photo shoots with shelter industry veterans, Scandia Home also plans to expand its company-owned stores in new markets this year, specifically on the west coast. The brand currently has successful flagship locations in Beverly Hills, Jackson Hole and Palo Alto, along with a line-up of carefully curated retail partners.

Scandia Home has been widely recognized for reshaping the way Americans think about their bedrooms, whether its high thread count linens, lofty goose down comforters or sumptuous pillows. The brand subscribes to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), ensuring an ongoing commitment to humane sourcing of its natural fills. By using only premium down that has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to exacting specifications, the products are virtually hypoallergenic and reflect the industry's highest standards for down cleanliness.

50 years later, Scandia Home remains committed to superior comfort, uncompromised quality, enduring style, and a total white glove experience. The company's superior reputation has earned long-standing relationships with leading interior designers and home decor specialists, including Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Tim Clarke Design and Atelier AM.

"While recognizing the needs of the consumer, the company has remained committed to the anchors of our success, including working exclusively with the best European textile partners and finest artisans in the industry," adds Wojewoda. "We consider our products to be an investment in quality that has proven to stand the test of time."

ABOUT SCANDIA HOME

The origins of Scandia Home date back to 1971 when a catalog company in Seattle introduced a comforter-and-linens set called the "Scandia Down® Ensemble". It helped introduce the European way of dressing the bed to the American market. Since then, Scandia Home has been bringing the best of European-style comfort into discerning homes for 50 years. Exceptional materials and outstanding craftsmanship have made our name synonymous with fine bedding the world around. A commitment to superior comfort, uncompromised quality, enduring style, and a total white glove experience, has made Scandia Down products the luxury standard. Each one of our products include what we call The Scandia Difference™.

