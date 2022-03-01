SMARTACTION PARTNERS WITH OTTOMATION TO LAUNCH 'OTTO' THE VIRTUAL SERVICE ADVISOR FOR AUTOMOTIVE DEALERSHIPS

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction, a leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer service, announces the launch of Otto, its service scheduling solution for auto dealerships. Otto is a virtual service advisor that helps customers schedule automotive service appointments such as oil changes, scheduled maintenance, and other repairs at any time of day. The AI-powered solution also sends dynamic voice/text reminders that allow customers to confirm, reschedule, or cancel upcoming appointments.

SmartAction, via an exclusive distribution partnership with Ottomation, built Otto, the virtual service advisor, as a first of its kind solution. "We are excited to bring our expertise and decades of experience in the fixed ops side of the auto industry to this partnership," says Noah Rouen, President of Ottomation. "We took proven scripts and analyzed thousands of service appointment calls to help create Otto – the perfect call center agent that is never sick and always ready to help customers. Otto is a game-changer for dealerships, allowing them to maximize revenues and get ahead of their competitors in a tight labor market."

Julia Thayer, VP of Product at SmartAction, adds, "We wanted to fill a void in the scheduling space, in which dealerships had to settle for basic solutions that required complex and time-consuming installation. Our goal was to deliver a scalable solution that was easy for our dealership customers to set up, yet configurable enough to meet their individual needs."

Otto offloads the task of scheduling service appointments from busy service departments. Customers have the power to schedule, change, or cancel service appointments quickly and easily – there's no need to navigate confusing touch-tone menus or use complicated technology. Otto works with the customer to find and book the best appointment time and assists with transportation services such as loaner cars, shuttle service, and towing assistance. Otto also proactively sends appointment reminders through voice and SMS, significantly decreasing late or missed appointments.

The scheduling solution integrates with automotive dealership tools, including X-time, CDK, and others, so appointments are booked directly in real-time. Configuration and deployment only take a matter of days, so dealerships can start seeing benefits almost immediately.

Rouen concludes, "Our team has worked closely with our partners to ensure a great service experience for both dealerships and their customers. We are constantly iterating based on the real-time data from real calls to improve our solution. We are excited to launch with our first dealerships soon, and we look forward to many successful partnerships."

To learn more about Otto, the virtual service advisor for automotive dealerships, visit https://bit.ly/3HVDuC7

About SmartAction



SmartAction is on a mission to improve the customer experience, one contact center at a time. Our holistic approach combines the latest conversational AI technology with expert services to deliver 24/7 customer support over voice, chat, and SMS. With more than 100 deployments, SmartAction automates millions of calls for major brands across 12 industries. For more information, visit us on the web at www.smartaction.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ottomation



Ottomation is an innovator in the automotive sector focused on providing cost-effective technology solutions for our dealer clients. Working with top Fixed Ops individuals with 35 years in the auto industry and 2 decades in the BDC, we set out on a mission to create a solution to the problems we faced. Ottomation was born from our discussions. We are the first auto-industry focused virtual agent solution. Our software is designed by dealers for dealers. Learn more at www.ottomation.ai

