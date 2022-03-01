Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Minnesota

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Northland Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's continued growth in the state of Minnesota. The addition marks the brand's fourth affiliated office in the state.

Northland Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Adam and Jacqueline Kalenberg who bring a collective 16 years of experience to the company. Located in the city of Crosslake, the office will serve the surrounding region, including Crosslake, the Brainerd Lakes area, Baxter, Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Nisswa, East Gull Lake, and Lake Shore.

"There is a continued trend of luxury buyers' attraction to emerging markets, and Minnesota is no exception," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "For the past several years, there has been interest in the market among second home buyers and investors from California, Texas, Arizona, Florida, and New York. Our expansion in the state positively positions the brand to meet this demand and I look forward to supporting Adam, Jacqueline, and the Northland Sotheby's International Realty team."

"Crosslake and the Brainerd lakes area are known for their pristine waters, luxury lake homes, historic resorts, and championship golf, making it a prime summer location," said Adam Kalenberg. "Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty will help to shine a global spotlight on our region and all that it has to offer. We look forward to becoming a part of the brand's vast international network to best support our buyers and sellers."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 25,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,000 offices in 79 countries and territories worldwide. Northland Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 79 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

