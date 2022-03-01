SPAIN'S CULTURAL CAPITAL GETS AN INJECTION OF CONTEMPORARY SOPHISTICATION WITH THE ARRIVAL OF THE MADRID EDITION

MADRID, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A heady mix of powerful architecture, refined culture, impressive art, a rich culinary history and an insatiable love of the good life has made Madrid one of the most captivating and alluring cities in the world. The arrival of the EDITION brand further boosts the Spanish capital's attraction with a refined offering that encapsulates the city's beguiling individuality and essence. "Madrid, for us, is a truly world-class capital," says Ian Schrager, the visionary pioneer of the boutique and lifestyle hotel concept, EDITION hotels, PUBLIC hotels and many other innovative and groundbreaking ideas. "It's just a beautiful city that marches to its own beat and goes its own way."

The Madrid EDITION (PRNewswire)

Following the launch of The Barcelona EDITION in 2018, The Madrid EDITION, opening in preview phase in March 2022, is the city's first luxury lifestyle urban resort. It embraces Schrager's vision and ethos for an understated elegance while showcasing the innovative and elevated experience, ethos and exceptional luxury service that the EDITION brand is known for with two restaurants, each helmed by a world-class, award-winning chef, three unique bar concepts, exciting nightlife and entertainment, a magnificent outdoor pool located on the rooftop with jawdropping views of Madrid's cityscape, a wellness and spa facility, and a series of spectacular meeting and event spaces drenched in natural light. There are also 200 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, including multiple connecting units - for groups of friends and families - as well as an exclusive selection of rooms with private terraces. This innovation and creativity, long associated with Ian Schrager, together with Marriott International's reputation and operational expertise results in a distinct, original and unique offering that captures the essence of Madrid's spirit, traditions and energy. "This is not just a hotel. It's much more than merely a place to sleep. It is a true hub of popular culture, entertainment and social interaction that is a microcosm of the best of Madrid and that perfectly captures the city's spirit and essence," says Schrager. "It's about creating an original and new kind of gathering place for both locals and visitors alike."

True to form, Schrager has worked his magic and pulled out all the stops with a meticulously crafted concept that brings a true sense of individuality to the hotel. It features recognised culinary concepts by chef partners Enrique Olvera, whose restaurant Pujol is one of the top ten World's 50 Best Restaurants and Diego Muñoz, who led acclaimed restaurant Astrid Y Gaston in Lima to victory as the best Latin American restaurant in The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Two world class great chefs like that in the same hotel is absolutely unprecedented. There is also a unique specialty cocktail bar, Lobby Bar, and a concept on the rooftop terrace that remains unrivalled in Spain.

Quite literally located in the vibrant heart of the Spanish capital, a few steps from Kilometre Zero, which marks the geographical centre of the country, The Madrid EDITION is a new destination at the epicentre of one of the world's hottest cities central to defining the global zeitgeist. More precisely, it is accessed via a stunning plaza reminiscent of Europe's great plazas, squares and piazzas in the lively neighbourhood of Sol, home to convivial tapas bars, sidewalk cafés, and a stone's throw from the Royal Theatre, Plaza Mayor and the Royal Palace. It is also bordered along its northern edge by Gran Vía, the Broadway of Madrid, which is lined by a broad sweep of glorious architecture.

The hotel's design - under the ever-watchful eye of Ian Schrager Company - is an unlikely combination of the refined elegance, purity and simplicity of British architect John Pawson and the artistry, spirit and originality of Paris-based François Champsaur. These two completely different and opposite approaches and attitudes juxtapose against each other yet successfully co-exist side by side making The Madrid EDITION a complete surprise and a totally unexpected result that is entirely unique. It is something completely new that has never been seen before. It is where the total result is more than the sum of its individual parts. It is where 1+1=10.

John Pawson says, "Every time I visit Madrid, I am conscious of the cultural intensity of the city. It has a particular energy and a strong sense of place. With The Madrid EDITION, I wanted to make somewhere with an equal but different intensity — calm spaces to withdraw to, but also an environment charged with its own life and identity. Ian and I have been working on projects almost continuously for the past two decades. When you collaborate with someone for this long, a deep and instinctive mutual understanding develops. At the same time, we still retain a capacity to surprise each other, which helps to keep the creative thinking fresh."

The building itself, which sits on Plaza de la Descalzas with evocative views of a 16th-century royal monastery, is clean-lined and modern, embellished only by a decorative 18th-century baroque portal - designed by Spanish architect Pedro de Ribera - which was salvaged from an adjacent building. From here, you can access the hotel's signature restaurant, while its main entrance, around the corner, features an explosion of greenery and a seductive copper canopy that leads to a dark fired oak-lined space anchored by a spectacular sculptural spiral staircase that ribbons fluidly to the lobby on the upper ground floor above.

As with all EDITION hotels, the lobby is the beating heart of the hotel while the great personalised service is its soul. Here, under an undulating ceiling, the Lobby Bar is a dynamic and sociable space offering a new kind of gathering place for the city's most discerning residents and visitors, dressed in a mix of custom-made bespoke furnishings - such as the u-shaped sofa with dramatically back-lit shelves - and custom made, bespoke pieces by well-known designers arranged in intimate seating groups. This includes Jean-Michel Frank sofas and armchairs, recycled bronze stools from Maison Intègre, rope-covered chairs by Christian Astuguevieille, and a shapely pool table, which designer Emmanuel Levet Stenne sculpted from a single slab of white Bianco Neve matt marble. Behind the hand-crafted scalloped copper bar is a backlit caged bottle display and, as ever, there is a strong emphasis on warm, indirect lighting, which has been thoughtfully considered to give the room a warmth, softness and approachability while illuminating key pieces under direct spotlight.

Also accessible from the lobby is Jerónimo, one of the hotel's two outstanding restaurants and, in a discreet corner, the Punch Room. Here, under muted lighting, the intimate space unfolds in a rich tapestry of colours and textures, featuring dark oak wall panels, a basalt stone fireplace, grey pony hair Jean-Michel Frank armchairs, and handwoven wool rugs inspired by Catalan artist Joan Miró's abstract forms and bold colours. These details are further highlighted by a brushed copper bar, and a standout bronze-polished mirror by Paris-based design studio Garnier & Linker, making it the perfect spot for a preprandial cocktail - like the signature Corsair Punch - or a quiet nightcap. Here too, is a menu of contemporary Asian bites like Grilled Octopus Wonton and Pimenton Sauce and Tuna Belly and Smoked Salmon Ikura Bites which is also available as part of the catering menu for banquets and events and can be ordered in the Lobby Bar or for room service.

Located just off the plaza and with its own entrance via the embellished baroque portal, Jerónimo offers global cuisine heavily influenced by Mexico's traditional culinary roots and is spearheaded by Enrique Olvera, Santiago Pérez and their exceptional team, the talent behind a collection of restaurants including Mexico City's Pujol, Cosme in New York and Damian in Los Angeles. The namesake of Spanish painter and engraver Jerónimo Antonio Gil, founder, and Director of the Academia de San Carlos in Mexico City echoes the strong cultural links between Spain and Mexico that this concept encapsulates. The restaurant itself is a multilayered space with an explosion of colours featuring four distinct areas that seamlessly blend in with each other to create a totally holistic experience, with a double-height elegant dining room distinguished by carved dark oak wall panels, which take their cues from the ornate detailing of the baroque portal outside, bright yellow leather chairs and banquettes, and two striking alabaster and plaster pendant lights by designer Emmanuel Level Stenne, reminiscent of the heavens and otherworldly celestial planets. This leads down to the lounge area which is anchored by a long green marble bar and simple white oak floors featuring original art and elements bathed in saturated luminescent Yves Klein inspired blues. This then flows into a more casual light-filled space, dressed with limestone floors, white marble tables and a background of Luis Barragán inspired hot pink, bold magenta and bright orange colours with lots of greenery. The restaurant's terrace, launching later this year sits within the sprawling tree and plant-filled plaza. It is a private park that acts as a total get away and respite right in the middle of a 24 hour sophisticated cosmopolitan city and is an evocative spot to enjoy a sunny breakfast or dinner on a balmy summer evening under the stars, against views of the adjacent 16th-century royal monastery.

The menu features delectable dishes including Fideo Seco featuring vermicelli, black beans, cream, cheese and onions and Huevos Rancheros, fried eggs, black beans, hoja santa and salsa roja as well as delectable cocktails like the Jerez Margarita: fino, Siete Leguas Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier and lime and the non-alcoholic Horchata de Coco.

Olvera says, "The relationship between the cuisines of Spain and Mexico is so deep and has so many aspects that often the places where they meet are imperceptible, in the subtlety of these bridges we want to focus our menu: in the techniques and ingredients that make both cuisines resonate from two different continents."

On the lower ground floor, the entertainment venue is a cool "after-dark" spot which, when it opens later this year, will rival Madrid's legendary nightlife in a glamorous setting defined by a gold polished plaster wall and a back-lit onyx bar with a leather base. The full-length red velvet curtain behind the stage has been embroidered with copper thread in a traditional Spanish pattern, while the black-fringed velvet chairs have been inspired by toreador's hats. Also, on this floor is the fully-equipped gym and wellness facility, a cosy and intimate space clad in dark timber and embellished with antique baroque candelabras. There are five treatment rooms, one with a private steam suite, alongside a menu of treatments, including the signature mud bath, that use products from Spanish brand Natura Bissé.

On the 4th floor, the roof is the hotel's sanctuary overlooking the hustle and bustle of the city. Here, you will find Oroya, the restaurant helmed by Peruvian Chef Diego Muñoz. In a relaxed, convivial greenhouse-like setting framed by a blackened steel cage clad with climbing plants and coloured glass panels that cast bright patterns across the room, the restaurant serves a relaxed tapas menu with family-style sharing plates such as Ceviches, Papa Rellena and Ha-Kao on Parihuela Broth, that tell the story of Peru's cultural history with influences from Spain, Africa, Italy, China and Japan. These can be washed down with Pisco-led cocktails like the famous Pisco Sour and Capitan, or a glass of wine from a menu curated by sommelier Julio Barluenga.

Outside, against exhilarating city vistas, Oroya's terrace is a seductive garden in the sky featuring a fireplace and a vine-covered pergola beneath which sits a bleached teak bar and rattan bar stools, alongside a long oak table, perfect for lazy lunches with friends and family. Also on the roof is Madrid's biggest rooftop pool. A place to see and be seen, this is the spot to sip cocktails and snack on small bites from one of the 60 sunbeds and 10 cabanas while admiring quintessential views of Madrid's red rooftops against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Muñoz says, "In the ancient Peruvian dialect, Oroya means connecting two places divided by water. Spain and Peru are intrinsically linked and at The Madrid EDITION we celebrate the cultural connections and gastronomy of both Spain and Peru. Oroya's menu is inspired by classic culinary techniques from both regions bringing them together in a playful and colourful gastronomic experience."

Also on the 4th floor, in a prime spot with west-facing sunset views are two of the largest Penthouses in the capital. Both are arranged as duplexes with glorious views of architectural landmarks from the bedrooms on the upper floor, while the lower floor comprises the living area as well as a butler's kitchen. The Madrid Penthouse, is a sprawling private sanctuary perched above the city's rooftops with an unrivalled panoramic terrace and a private infinity outdoor pool surrounded by lush greenery. The refined interiors are rich with natural textures and elegant furnishings like the leather and wood daybed by lifestyle brand BassamFellows and a large eight-seat travertine marble dining table with lacquered metal feet. On the floors below, the hotel's 200 rooms, including 23 suites, unfold over an understated and sophisticated design scheme. A dark oak-panelled entrance leads to a light-filled muted palette of whites and creams, alongside custom made furnishings and natural textures of linen, limestone and timber. Together, this forms an honest and discreet canvas for sophisticated furnishings, rich details and creative flourishes like the dramatic backlit bed headboard, which has been custom made in plaster and takes its cues from the elaborate shape of the hotel's baroque portal. "I am very proud of this project. Not a single detail has been overlooked and the finished product has created a unique and magical concept that will be unrivalled in the city," says Schrager.

Completing the hotel's offering, there is also a series of flexible meeting and events spaces, all with natural light, latest technology, including a large light-filled two-storey ballroom, three studios with dividing walls for bespoke setups, a conference room and a breakout area designed to feel like a living room. Together with the brand's legendary service, The Madrid EDITION is a dynamic extension to an ever-evolving city with a true zest for life already coursing through its picturesque streets.

The Madrid EDITION, Plaza de Celenque 2, 29013 Madrid, Spain

Reservations: +34 91 9545 420 | reservations.mad@editionhotels.com

Hotel Inquiries: +34 91 9545 420 or Toll Free +1 402 390 1647 | info.mad@editionhotels.com

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time. Conceived by Ian Schrager in a partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines both the personal and intimate experience that Ian Schrager is known for, with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott. The authenticity and originality that Ian Schrager brings to this brand coupled with the global reach of Marriott International results in a truly distinct product sets itself apart from anything else currently in the marketplace. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different from each other, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about an attitude and the way it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design and details serve the experience, not drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale.

ABOUT IAN SCHRAGER COMPANY

After leaving Morgans Hotel Group in 2005, the company he founded and created, Ian Schrager developed his namesake, Ian Schrager Company. This company owns, develops, manages and brands hotels, residential and mixed-use projects. Since then, he has transformed the fabled Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City, created two groundbreaking residential properties, 40 Bond and 50 Gramercy Park North, successfully launched his new brand, PUBLIC Hotels, and is currently working on multiple hotels in New York City and two luxury residential projects; 215 Chrystie and 160 Leroy also in New York City. In addition, Schrager in partnership with Marriott International created EDITION Hotels, a luxury lifestyle brand with properties in London, Miami New York City, Los Angeles, Bodrum, Shanghai, Tokyo, Reykjavik and Barcelona and more in development around the world.

Schrager's brand, PUBLIC, is a new genre of hotel offering great value, great service and great style that sets a new industry standard. He has taken the best from the luxury set, the best from the boutique/lifestyle set and the best from select service and created a new breed of hotel where everything has been rethought and every original idea updated. The brand is defined by the unique experience it creates rather than by a business classification or price.

EDITION Hotels, Ian Schrager's partnership with Marriott International, marks the next chapter in the lifestyle hotel story. This brand combines the personal, intimate, individualized and unique lodging experience that Ian Schrager is known for with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott. This delicate balancing act encompasses not only great design and true innovation but also personal, friendly, modern service and outstanding, one-of-a-kind food, beverage and entertainment offerings... all "under one roof".

"Together Marriott and I have a new vision and plan to radically rethink and catapult the boutique/lifestyle category hotel into the present by capturing the spirit of the times," says Schrager.

Ian Schrager's groundbreaking concepts have changed the business and set industry standards that continue to be imitated throughout the world.

