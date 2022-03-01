TASK welcomes new President, North America to lead new phase of growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TASK Software is pleased to welcome John Laporte in the newly created executive leadership role of President of TASK, North America. Plexure Group is the parent company of TASK.

TASK is the enterprise solution of choice in service applications including; casinos, stadiums, multi-site QSR or casual dining, and large-scale food services operations. (PRNewswire)

John brings over 20 years of restaurant tech experience in CIO-level roles for large North American franchises, including Johnson Restaurant Group, CraftWorks Restaurants and Breweries, Logan's Roadhouse and El Pollo Loco.

His valuable expertise and experience in what hospitality businesses need in their technology toolkit, combined with his ability to build and execute on a clear vision, make him incredibly well-positioned to lead TASK's growth in the US and Canadian markets into an accelerated phase of growth.

John's leadership of the TASK business in the North American market comes at a pivotal time where the world-leading TASK technology stack is combining with the power of Plexure's customer engagement capabilities to form an all-encompassing global technology platform for the hospitality sector (including restaurants, stadiums and casinos).

The combined proposition enables a streamlined single solution that combines all the elements required instore and online for world-class transaction management – POS, Online ordering, loyalty, kiosk and instore signage and mobile apps – plus the added benefit of personalization and data-driven insight, allowing customers to maximize their relationship with their consumers.

Daniel Houden, CEO of Plexure Group said "We're incredibly excited to have such a strong leader as John join us on this exciting journey. John's knowledge and experience in taking hospitality companies through POS and digital transformations will be a valuable addition to our team. The team and I are looking forward to having John lead our ambitious growth plans in the U.S".

John will be joining the TASK US team at MURTEC in Las Vegas on the 7-9 March 2022 and commence his new role later in the month.

