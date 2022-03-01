Zaxby's launches new Signature Club Sandwich Signature Club is a variation of the wildly popular Signature Sandwich which is here to stay

ATHENS, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is adding the new Signature Club Sandwich to its lineup of award-winning sandwiches. Zaxby's version of the Signature Club Sandwich features the brand's Signature Sandwich adding two slices of bacon and American Cheese with a choice of Zax sauce or Spicy Zax sauce. The sandwich is served as a meal with crinkle fries and a drink and will replace the Zaxby's Club that is currently on the menu. Prices may vary by location.

Zaxby’s launches new Signature Club Sandwich. Zaxby’s version of the Signature Club Sandwich features the brand's Signature Sandwich adding two slices of bacon and American Cheese with a choice of Zax sauce or Spicy Zax sauce. (PRNewswire)

"With the launch of our new Signature Club Sandwich, we created our own club remix of the Signature Sandwich and turned it up a notch," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "Knowing our 'fanz,' we are giving them something additional to rave about and announce a well-kept secret. Our Signature Sandwich is officially here to stay as a permanent menu item," Bulger added.

In October 2020, the brand sent out its "Y'all ready?" tweet and revealed its new Signature Sandwich in test markets before rolling it out nationwid e in March 2021. During the test, Zaxby's new Signature Sandwich exceeded the performance of the existing hand-breaded fillet by 600%.

Last year Zaxby's won the award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich at the annual Fasties sponsored by Thrillist, the online media website dedicated to food, drink, travel and entertainment. Zaxby's won the award in the fast casual category for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. The winning Signature Sandwich features a double hand-breaded fillet, with three thick-sliced, crinkle-cut pickles and is served on a buttery toasted, split-top potato bun.

Guests looking to complement their club flavor experience can enjoy the newly introduced, custom limited-time Fruity Fizzy Punch featuring a mix of Minute Maid® Fruit Punch and Sprite® that is fresh and bubbly with a hint of lime. The drink is also available in a lite version.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys. com or zaxbysfranchising. com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's