Richmond American to Debut Its First Austin-Area Community <span class="legendSpanClass">Seasons at Carillon in Manor opens for sales tomorrow</span>

MANOR, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that its debut community in the Austin area, Seasons at Carillon (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatCarillon), is opening for sales on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m.

The Azure is one of seven Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Carillon in Manor, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Seasons at Carillon is located in the city of Manor, just 20 miles from downtown Austin. The notable new neighborhood offers six inspired floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a wide range of homebuyers.

"We're very excited to introduce our fabulous floor plans and design options in Central Texas and can't wait to open our doors to prospective homebuyers at Seasons at Carillon this weekend," said Adib Khoury, Division President, Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc.

About Seasons at Carillon:

New ranch and two-story homes from the lower $400s

7 versatile Seasons™ Collection floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,560 to 2,950 sq. ft.

Close proximity to notable schools, employment hubs, shopping and entertainment

Easy access to US 290 and the 130 Corridor

Richmond American prides itself on offering more design options than many other homebuilders. Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Carillon will have an opportunity to work with a professional design consultant to select flooring, fixtures and finishes for their new living spaces. Visit RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignTexas to learn more about this complimentary service.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to stop by Seasons at Carillon's temporary sales center between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, to speak with a sales associate.

The community is located at 20500 Stelfox Street, near the cross streets of US 290 East and Old Kimbro Road, in Manor. Call 512.515.8102 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.