AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $17.6 million compared with $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net operating revenues were $70.4 million compared with $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.51 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.00 for year ended December 31, 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 11,431

$ 10,824

$ 42,710

$ 40,371















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,437

1,169

11,045

6,416 Other golf and related operations 3,711

2,632

16,628

11,933 Total golf and related operations 6,148

3,801

27,673

18,349















Total net operating revenues 17,579

14,625

70,383

58,720















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 9,204

8,185

34,259

31,658 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,150

626

4,748

2,810 Golf and related operations operating costs 4,469

2,770

17,825

12,547 Depreciation and amortization expense 804

757

3,112

2,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,319

2,403

9,878

8,672 Operating income (loss) (367)

(116)

561

124















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (280)

(297)

(1,158)

(1,210) Gain on debt extinguishment -

801

1,964

801 Other income, net 71

73

369

337 Income (loss) before income taxes (576)

461

1,736

52















Provision for income taxes 4

3

89

98 Net income (loss) (580)

458

1,647

(46)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (110)

(23)

(324)

(60) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (470)

$ 481

$ 1,971

$ 14















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.12

$ 0.51

$ 0.00 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.12

$ 0.50

$ 0.00















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,876

3,899

3,876 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,899

3,885

3,933

3,878

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,254

$ 4,210 Accounts receivable, net 9,933

8,744 Unbilled membership dues receivable 578

585 Inventories 1,105

910 Prepaid expenses 996

730 Other current assets 105

80 Total current assets 15,971

15,259







Property and equipment, net 53,338

51,299 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,390

5,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,598

1,728 Restricted cash 1,696

3,885 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 78,037

$ 77,950







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,126

$ 1,594 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 167

333 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 534

529 Accounts payable 10,164

9,097 Accrued payroll and other compensation 797

809 Accrued income taxes 67

43 Other accrued taxes 541

461 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,363

3,196 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,265

1,121 Total current liabilities 18,024

17,183







Long term debt, net of current portion 19,376

21,941 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 496

560 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,064

1,199 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 39,069

37,093 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (92)

(126) Total shareholders' equity 38,977

36,967 Total liabilities and equity $ 78,037

$ 77,950

















