Bryant University announces landmark Convocation Center and Arena, providing a premier venue for championship athletics and state-of-the-art academic and dining facilities

SMITHFIELD, R.I., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant University's Vision 2030 strategic plan has affirmed Bryant's unmatched institutional-wide commitment to educating students to be real-world ready for success and superior outcomes through focus on delivering a transformational education and campus life experience, competitive athletics and unmatched return on education investment. The University plans to break ground on new facilities, including a landmark Convocation Center and Arena for its NCAA DI champion Bulldog Athletics and a new dining hall, in 2023.

The Bryant Convocation Center and Arena is being designed by Sasaki Associates as a premier athletic facility with state-of-the art features for the University's NEC Champion Men's Basketball team, a welcoming performing arts venue, and a center for campus-wide activities including commencement and convocation. The Convocation Center will be adjacent to Bryant's award-winning Bulldog Strength and Conditioning Center, part of the David M. '85 and Terry Beirne Bulldog Stadium Complex. Funding for the project will include significant philanthropy.

This Convocation Center and Arena, when paired with significant investments in Student Life, residential life facilities, and a planned major investment in academic buildings, will make Bryant University's secure 428-acre campus a destination for talented students from across the country and around the world. Bryant's recognition among the nation's top 1% of colleges and universities for return on education investment and lifetime earnings ( Georgetown University CEW, 2022) has positioned the University with the largest applicant pool in Bryant history and the University's campus and facilities are currently ranked among the top 20 most beautiful by College Consensus .

With 25 NCAA DI athletic teams and more than 550 student-athletes achieving success on the courts and playing fields while earning a 95% Graduation Success Rate , Bryant's Bulldog Athletic programs are competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletic competition.

According to Chair of Bryant's Board of Trustees David M. Beirne '85, "Vision 2030 is designed to catapult Bryant University to the next level. The investment in academic facilities will include a newly established Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, a state-of-the-art dining facility, major investments in residential life, and our world class Arena/Convocation Center will only further drive our nationally recognized top 1% ROI education and further prepare our students to be Real World Ready."

In announcing the project, Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph. D., notes, "Vision 2030 investments will position Bryant University as a leader in high impact and high return 21st century education, student experience, and professional and personal development for success. This is exemplified by the University's top 1% return on investment and participation in 2022 Division I NCAA men's basketball tournament. Bryant is one of the very few universities in the country to achieve national recognition in both brackets."

Incoming Provost Rupendra Paliwal, Ph.D., adds that, "Vision 2030 positions Bryant to extend its exceptional return on education investment to new academic programs, disciplines and a growing pool of highly talented and well qualified students."

When complete, Bryant's Convocation Center will:

Establish a premier home for Bryant Basketball and Volleyball sports, including competition court, locker room and support spaces

Provide a location for Convocation and Commencement ceremonies that can accommodate the entire student body of 3,500 graduate and undergraduate students

Offer a venue for student life events including an innovative black box theatre, soundproof concert hall and setting for performing arts including theatre and dance

Provide a multi-purpose facility to support academic, conference, and special event programming

Create a welcoming venue for campus visitors and prospective students

Serve as an emergency disaster response shelter and place of refuge in times of crisis.

Building features:

Designed to accommodate assemblies of up to 4,400 participants with a combination of 3,400 fixed seats and up to 1,000 seats that can be added on the event floor when configured with a large stage

Two-tiered seating with retractable fixed seats, allowing a lower bowl to seat up to 2,500 while an upper level can add another 900 fixed seats. This allows the University to showcase events such as basketball competition in the lower bowl, with expansion capacity to 3,400

A loading dock next to a service lane for efficient access to the arena floor

Fitted with technology-enabled rigging, lighting and sound systems for mixed uses.

The Bryant Convocation Center and Arena is a signature project that will enhance the transformational Bryant experience and build on Bryant's strong spirit and collegial community. This will be a premier athletic facility, performing arts venue, and a center for activities that will bring the entire Bryant community together for functions throughout the year.

To learn more about Bryant University's Vision 2030 Strategic Plan, visit news.bryant.edu.

BRYANT UNIVERSITY

For nearly 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The University delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, STEM and the liberal arts. Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/ .

