Desert Peak Minerals Reports Record Fourth Quarter Production and Post Merger Dividend Policy

DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Peak Minerals ("Desert Peak") announced today record production for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and provided initial details on the combined company's dividend policy.

Fourth Quarter Production – Desert Peak Only

Desert Peak Minerals had record fourth quarter average daily production volume of 9,860 Boepd (53% liquids), up 26% sequentially from third quarter 2021.

Dividend Policy

Following the close of the previously announced and pending merger with Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) ("Falcon"), the combined company anticipates paying a quarterly dividend of at least 65% of discretionary cash flow, defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense and cash taxes. The company expects approximately 70% of the combined company distributions paid in 2022 will generally constitute non-taxable reductions of tax basis. This dividend policy was developed as part of a capital allocation framework which prioritizes returning a majority of discretionary cash flow to shareholders while retaining enough cash to protect the balance sheet and to continue to make accretive acquisitions.

Commentary

Chris Conoscenti, Chief Executive Officer of Desert Peak, said: "We are excited to share additional details on our planned capital allocation strategy that further demonstrates our focus on absolute total shareholder returns. We believe our commitment to return at least 65% of discretionary cash flow to shareholders as a regular quarterly dividend will allow us to preserve our financial strength without sacrificing our ability to continue to consolidate our highly fragmented industry. This dividend policy also illustrates the alignment between the board and management of Desert Peak and our future public shareholders."

About Desert Peak

Desert Peak was founded by Kimmeridge, a private investment firm focused on energy solutions, to acquire, own and manage high-quality Permian Basin mineral and royalty interests with the objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to shareholders and reinvested. Desert Peak has accumulated over 105,000 net royalty acres ("NRAs", when normalized to a 1/8th royalty equivalent) through the consummation of over 180 acquisitions to date.

