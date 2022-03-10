MJV's Gamification, Inc. Book is Increasing Employee Engagement & Productivity For Global Brands

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies worldwide are turning to MJV Technology and Innovation's book "Gamification, Inc." for its practical uses of incorporating game mechanics within their organization.

According to " Gamification, Inc ." gamification is described as using game mechanics, elements, and principles and applying them to non-gaming contexts. The book explains how using these game mechanics will help companies engage their users and create new habits for a better mindset.

"The game mechanics included scores, ranking, trophies, avatars, teams, and other functionalities. There was also a forum module, where players could share their experiences," explained MJV.

The benefits of using gamification are endless but the more noticeable aspects are an increase in productivity, positive behavior, completing employee training and learning new software, and a decrease in negative feelings due to repetitive and tedious tasks.

MJV has observed that 70% of companies present in the Global 2000 list, the main ranking for companies worldwide, already use Gamification techniques to deal with the challenges of the business.

For companies and organizations to feel the most informed MJV suggests the use of Design Thinking to deeply understand the particular needs of all stakeholders involved and Gamification to facilitate change management.

There is also exclusive content for those who download Gamification Inc. including a Gamification Canvas, which gives readers a step-by-step guide on how they can create their own game or future detailing projects.

About MJV Technology and Innovation

MJV Technology and Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

