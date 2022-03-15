ACG Acquires GF Data - Mid-Market's Leading Provider of Purchase Price Multiples and Deal Data

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is excited to announce that it has acquired GF Data, the leading provider of middle-market transaction multiples and other deal data. The acquisition will provide additional benefits to ACG members as well as grow GF Data contributors and subscribers going forward.

"This is a company that fits squarely in ACG's wheelhouse," said Tom Bohn, ACG's President and CEO. "GF Data's unique, proprietary research methodology provides objective, transaction-based clarity for mid-market dealmakers – a key component of ACG's membership. This acquisition is truly an example of ACG living its mission of driving middle-market growth through M&A."

Founded in 2006, GF Data provides aggregated data and analysis to subscribers through electronically delivered reports and access to its valuation database. Data can be filtered by NAICS code, total enterprise value, revenue, EBITDA and more. Acquisition details are provided anonymously by more than 250 private equity firms through a secure online interface. To date, GF Data has tracked more than 4,000 transactions valued between $10 million and $250 million.

GF Data recently expanded its coverage to deals valued at as much as $500 million and will be adding this data to its M&A, Leverage, Key Deal Terms and Industry Drilldown reports. These quarterly reports provide users with more than valuation multiples. A variety of detailed exhibits parse the data by deal structure and lender type, and provide granular insight into financing and deal terms for PE platforms, add-ons and SBIC-backed acquisitions.

"In ACG we found the ideal partner to continue to build GF Data as ACG's membership is really the lifeblood of GF Data – the data providers and subscribers to the product," said Andrew T. Greenberg, GF Data's CEO and Co-Founder. "With ACG's reach and audience we believe they'll be able to continue to grow GF Data and further develop our proprietary research model."

More than 5,000 deal professionals — including investment banks, private equity groups, lenders and debt providers, accounting and valuation firms, law firms, family offices and institutional investors — use GF Data's benchmarks for their own deals and when advising clients.

"Our model ensures that customers receive trustworthy, accurate information taken from real transactions — not estimates or extrapolations," said B. Graeme Frazier, Partner and Co-Manager of GF Data.

Going forward, GF Data will become an integral part of ACG's content strategy and membership experience, providing a standardized baseline of deal terms. ACG is excited about continuing to work with Andy and Graeme to integrate that platform into the ACG universe.

"With the acquisition of this subscription product, ACG members will see greater clarity into purchase price multiples, and more importantly, greater clarity into other key market terms through GF Data's proprietary research," said Bob Dunn, Managing Director of GF Data.

