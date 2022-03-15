Mouvex Announces North American Release of H-FLO Series & G-FLO Series Eccentric Disc Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouvex, a brand of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a worldwide leader in specialty pumps, announced the release of its new H-FLO Series and G-FLO Series Eccentric Disc Pumps for use in the North American market.

Specially designed to provide premium performance in critical hygienic, chemical and industrial applications, H-FLO and G-FLO pumps offer a variety of improved design features and benefits when compared to competitive eccentric disc pumps. This includes the ability to handle highly viscous fluids up to 10,000 cP and soft particles up to 20 mm due to an increased offset in the eccentric shaft. Additional features include the Easy Clean System (ECS) for more efficient cleaning, adjustable inlet port positions, tangential inlet ports and internal shapes designed to optimize cleaning-in-place (CIP), and a new piston-locking design that does not require specific tools resulting in easier maintenance.

Thanks to an exceptionally gentle, pulse-free flow that protects shear-sensitive products, the Mouvex H-FLO pump is ideally suited for use in a wide range of pumping applications in the food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, all of which require extremely hygienic operations. The H-FLO pump also delivers very high vacuum on suction and strong air compression on discharge that allows it to self-prime and fully strip lines, a critical consideration when maximizing product recovery in these applications. The H-FLO pump is EHEDG and FDA compliant.

The Mouvex G-FLO pump has been designed to excel in the safe transfer of critical high-value fluids in chemical-processing and industrial applications. Incorporating a unique seal-less design that features triple stainless-steel bellows, the G-FLO pump helps ensure durability while fully maximizing product containment. The G-FLO pump also provides a consistent and efficient flow with a wide range of viscosities, eliminating a major application concern for many chemical processors. The G-FLO pump is CE, ATEX and TA Luft compliant.

