Fresh Kitchen Announces March 22 Grand Opening of its First Gainesville Location

The chef-inspired, build-your-own bowl concept will celebrate its 11th location with 'Friends and Family' events on March 20 & 21, where guests will receive a free bowl with a suggested donation to a local nonprofit

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Kitchen (FK), the popular quick service build-your-own-bowl concept, will officially open its 11th location on Tuesday, March 22, bringing its clean, healthy, made-from-scratch meals to Gainesville and the surrounding community for the first time. The Grand Opening celebration and days leading up to it will feature numerous opportunities for guests to win exciting (and tasty!) prizes and giveaways, including everything from a free bowl to free catering for your company.

To kick off the opening week festivities, FK will host "Friends & Family" events on March 20 and 21, where guests will receive a free bowl for a suggested donation to FK's community partner, Girls Place, inspiring girls to be courageous and teaching them to celebrate themselves, their minds, their hearts, and well-being for more than 35 years. The timing of the partnership aligns perfectly with Women's History Month, which is all about celebrating the contributions of women. Friends & Family events are open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to join.

Below is a schedule of Grand Opening events:

Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21: "Friends & Family" Celebration

Free bowl for anyone who stops in and makes a (suggested $10 ) donation to Girls Place.

Available Sunday for lunch ( 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) and dinner ( 5 to 7 p.m. ) and Monday for lunch only ( 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ).

Tuesday, March 22: GRAND OPENING (11 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.)

The first guest in line will get to participate in FK's "Cash Cannon" for the opportunity to win up to 100 Free Bowls

Then, the next 50 guests will receive FK merch and scratch-off cards that reveal prizes including everything from free desserts, bowls, and drinks to $50 - $100 in FK Cash, or a complimentary Family Meal. One guest will win free catering for 20 people

Wednesday, March 23 & Thursday, March 24

On the first two days after the opening, FK will continue to celebrate by providing FK merch and scratch cards to the first 50 guests each day.

Tuesday, March 29, Ribbon Cutting Event

11:15 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Event with Gainesville Chamber of Commerce

Community is invited to celebrate with the FK team and local officials

Fresh Kitchen invites guests to build their own chef-inspired bowls "as fast as they can point" with seasonal ingredients including fresh greens, sweet potato noodles, perfectly seasoned rices, roasted veggies, hormone and antibiotic-free grilled meats, responsibly sourced salmon, home-made sauces and flavorful add-ons. The entire menu is gluten-free with vegan options available and all food is prepared using 100% olive oil. Fresh Kitchen also offers fresh and convenient catering with options for sharable and individual meals that are perfect for businesses and sports teams, as well as families looking to make meal prep easy.

For the first time at any of its locations, FK Gainesville is offering a unique drive-thru experience. Rather than traditional on-the-spot drive-thru ordering, sometimes accompanied by lines/waiting, guests will order online ahead of time and pick up at the drive-thru. This feature will be particularly convenient for busy commuters and families, allowing them to order in advance and seamlessly pickup on the way home or to their next destination. For those not wanting to use the drive thru, guests can also easily pick up their online orders in store via their contactless pick-up option.

The Gainesville location will include the brand's most up to date look and feel, showcasing their evolved colors, along with signature pink and a unique mural that is inspired by the community. Additionally, for the first time FK partnered with 3rd party company (Real Building Consultants) to assess their building materials and incorporate more sustainable and earth friendly elements into the design. The Gainesville location will also be the first FK to include an electric car charging station in its parking lot which will be installed shortly after their opening.

At 700 NW 62nd Street, FK Gainesville is conveniently located just off Newberry Road close to I-75. Beginning March 22, the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:35 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:05 p.m.

Fresh Kitchen has locations in the greater Tampa Area, Central Florida and South Florida. Their 10 locations can be viewed on their website. Later this year, they will continue their expansion with additional locations in Winter Garden and midtown Miami. A location in Lakeland is also planned for early 2023.

FK's purpose is to "share love through fresh experiences." Growing in a way that enables FK to maintain its commitment to their culture and high standards of excellence remains a core driver for the brand, along with remaining true to their mission.

ABOUT FRESH KITCHEN

Fresh Kitchen (FK) invites guests to build their own chef-inspired bowls as fast as they can point. More information can be found by visiting Fresh Kitchen at www.eatfreshkitchen.com. Follow us on Facebook at @eatfk and on Instagram and Twitter at @EatFreshKitchen.

ABOUT CICCIO RESTAURANT GROUP

Ciccio Restaurant Group (CRG) was founded more than 25 years ago in New York City with James Lanza. The restaurant group was named after Lanza's father (Frank Ciccio Lanza) who was a successful Fortune 100 CEO and founder of L3 Communications. The healthy mindset and beautiful weather drew the founders to the Florida coast in 1996. CRG currently owns and operates 20 different restaurants under the On The Fly, BetterByrd, Water + Flour, Cali, Daily Eats, Fresh Kitchen, Green Lemon, Luv Child, Taco Dirty, and Sweet Soul brand names. Their portfolio of brands includes both full and quick service concepts. Also under their umbrella is the boutique fitness studio, CAMP, which offers circuit, cycle, and yoga. CAMP has one location in Tampa, FL, and recently opened a 2nd location in Santa Monica, CA.

ABOUT COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

CRG's joint venture partner Covelli Family Limited Partnership (CFLP) is an entity of Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread. CFLP currently owns and operates 60 locations in Tampa Bay, Orlando, Gainesville and Ocala. Albert M. Covelli founded Covelli Enterprises 63 years ago and established CFLP in 1998. Carrying on the family legacy, CFLP is owned by Covelli's daughter and son-in-law; Annette & Gavin Ford, and grandson Kevin Ricci. As a leader in the fast-casual segment, CFLP is known for setting consumer trends and elevating industry standards.

