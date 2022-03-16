InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Ceiling Fan Blades (ALL-2727)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to help keep fan blades looking clean and new," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so we invented BASIC CEILING FAN SLIP COVERS. Our design could extend the life of a ceiling fan."

The invention provides an effective way to protect ceiling fan blades. In doing so, it prevents dust from accumulating on the blades. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of cleaning ceiling fans and it could enhance the appearance of the fan. The invention features a decorative and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2727, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

