OverDrive Announces New Communication Services to Empower Libraries

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital library leader OverDrive announced today new custom outreach tools, data reporting dashboards and catalog management services to empower librarians to reach and engage patrons more efficiently. The "OverDrive Hub" will extend the market-leading suite of tools already serving the world's libraries from OverDrive Marketplace and the Libby app with the introduction of Newsroom and The Loop. These tools will be released in phases, with the first to come later this year.

OverDrive will preview plans for the new tools and capabilities at the Public Library Association 2022 Conference, in Booth #1337 in Portland, Oregon from March 23-25, 2022.

"The OverDrive Hub will provide librarians new ways to connect with their patrons as well as deliver insights into patron engagement with their digital collection," said David Burleigh, OverDrive's Director of Communications. "Libby becomes an even more valuable extension of each library, and these tools will empower librarians to create campaigns for specific collections, promote author or community reading events and super-charge fundraising or advocacy programs."

The OverDrive Hub™ will be a destination for all librarians, accessed via single sign-on using OverDrive Marketplace credentials. Library staff can build and grow their digital collection, curate content, gain insights and analytics, and communicate to their community about library news and events. Components of OverDrive Hub will include:

Newsroom : This set of tools will enable librarians to create and share news with patrons via Libby, like service announcements, branch updates, author events, surveys, fundraising activities and other library programs. Newsroom adds more Libby layout customization and curation options, as well as a feature to post "shelf talkers" for specific titles or shelves.

The Loop : This tool provides librarians with a feedback loop for digital library data measurement and analytics. Building on the growing list of Marketplace Insights, The Loop will provide new charts, reports and dashboards of the library's digital collection activity as well as end user engagement with curated shelves, reading behaviors and Newsroom campaigns. Data presented in The Loop will be aggregated and anonymized.

OverDrive Marketplace: The world's leading digital catalog for public libraries will add a new "One Shop" collection development tool that displays all available lending models and prices for titles or series to streamline informed selection. Additional development includes new workflows for managing metered accessed materials, patron insights, account-level weeding and more. OverDrive Marketplace provides libraries total control over the selection of titles and lending models with proven tools to curate engaging content for all audiences.

The company will present information about OverDrive Hub services and updates for all its public library content services at PLA 2022 in Booth #1337.

