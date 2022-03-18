NetEase Spotlights R&D Capabilities in Game Development at GDC 2022

NetEase speakers will be presenting at Core Concept and Summit Talks throughout GDC 2022, offering insights into subjects such as the use of Artificial Intelligence to make game development easier, the appeal of oriental fantasy to Chinese gamers, the early evaluation of games, optimization of the user experience and game art design, among others.

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will be featured at the 2022 Game Developers Conference (GDC), presenting a record of 26 non-sponsored speeches. NetEase speakers will be sharing the Company's success stories from its blockbuster titles, highlighting the increasing appeal of oriental fantasy and revealing how NetEase Games has leveraged technology to make games more appealing, exciting and inclusive.

GDC is one of the world's most influential industry conferences for video game developers, and GDC 2022 will be held in-person and virtually at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 21-25, 2022. The annual summit has been held for more than 35 years and attracts some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss changing technology and gaming trends. In total, 26 proposals submitted by over 30 NetEase developers have been shortlisted for 11 Core Concept Talks and 15 Summit Talks throughout the GDC Summit.

The presentations will be hosted by some of the top designers, engineers and programmers at NetEase Games. Speakers will share their expertise on game development, operation, art design and user experience improvement, among others. Exciting topics to be covered will include how to use AI, blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to maximize the value of the artwork system, how to maximize game operations with minimal costs as well as the following featured talks on topics of industry-wide interest, including:

Oriental Narrative: How to Understand "SWORDSMEN (WUXIA)" in Chinese Games : Zhipeng Hu , Vice President of NetEase, and Yongcheng Liu , a veteran user experience expert, will discuss the history of the Wuxia (martial arts) genre in video games, the primary elements of the genre, how to re-evaluate and reimagine old game settings, and how the art and style of Wuxia resonate with Chinese players. , Vice President of NetEase, and, a veteran user experience expert, will discuss the history of the Wuxia (martial arts) genre in video games, the primary elements of the genre, how to re-evaluate and reimagine old game settings, and how the art and style of Wuxia resonate with Chinese players.

Minority Care: Make Color No Longer a Cognitive Disability : NetEase encourages its employees to develop games and features that make playing more accessible and inclusive, particularly for persons with physical or other challenges. NetEase's gaming leaders behind the success of Naraka: Bladepoint will share how the game's Accessibility Design helps players with color vision deficiencies fully enjoy the game. : NetEase encourages its employees to develop games and features that make playing more accessible and inclusive, particularly for persons with physical or other challenges. NetEase's gaming leaders behind the success ofwill share how the game's Accessibility Design helps players with color vision deficiencies fully enjoy the game.

" Naraka: Bladepoint " -- From Prototype to Release: Melee Combat and Battle Royale Games : Known for the freedom of combat that the player has over the battle, Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale game where players can use skills, grappling hooks, parkour, melee weapons and long-range weapons to win the battle. The user experience team behind this game is ready to share their knowledge about how to create a closed-loop experience while introducing a large number of new elements. : Known for the freedom of combat that the player has over the battle,is a 60-player battle royale game where players can use skills, grappling hooks, parkour, melee weapons and long-range weapons to win the battle. The user experience team behind this game is ready to share their knowledge about how to create a closed-loop experience while introducing a large number of new elements.

Early Stage Game Evaluation: Lessons Learned and Best Practices: How can developers tell whether a game is a "good idea"? It is a challenging task for most game developers, especially at the early stages. Learning from its extensive experience with game evaluation, a NetEase speaker will explain the key factors used in its evaluation process and how it defines the stages of early game development. How can developers tell whether a game is a "good idea"? It is a challenging task for most game developers, especially at the early stages. Learning from its extensive experience with game evaluation, a NetEase speaker will explain the key factors used in its evaluation process and how it defines the stages of early game development.

Reinforcement Learning for Efficient Cars and Tracks Design in Racing Games : This presentation introduces an AI-based approach for designing tracks in racing games, allowing developers to perform a thorough analysis of the optimal racing trace for all vehicles and reducing the development time while testing tracks. : This presentation introduces an AI-based approach for designing tracks in racing games, allowing developers to perform a thorough analysis of the optimal racing trace for all vehicles and reducing the development time while testing tracks.

AI Animator: A Real Time Motion Completion System : NetEase Games believes that it's time to move beyond the need for a large-scale pre-built motion library, and start using AI to generate high-quality game animation with fewer memory requirements. This presentation will teach attendees how to use a new and exciting game animation generation method. : NetEase Games believes that it's time to move beyond the need for a large-scale pre-built motion library, and start using AI to generate high-quality game animation with fewer memory requirements. This presentation will teach attendees how to use a new and exciting game animation generation method.

An Easy-to-Use Cutscenes Preview Tool with Low Resources: Creating engaging cutscenes can often require a significant amount of polishing in order for artists to be able to produce work that matches the creator's vision. This presentation will focus on an easy-to-use cutscenes preview tool that uses five plug-ins with the ability to generate speech and animation through a single click. Developers will be able to quickly make prototype versions of cutscenes using this tool, cutting down on production time. : Creating engaging cutscenes can often require a significant amount of polishing in order for artists to be able to produce work that matches the creator's vision. This presentation will focus on an easy-to-use cutscenes preview tool that uses five plug-ins with the ability to generate speech and animation through a single click. Developers will be able to quickly make prototype versions of cutscenes using this tool, cutting down on production time.

These and other talks by NetEase Games are available to GDC attendees with All Access, Core Games or Summit Passes. For more information about GDC 2022 and where to watch the NetEase Games presentations online, please visit:

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc., developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

