RIVN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rivian Automotive, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN).

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 6, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

