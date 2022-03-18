Global sales continued to excel in Brazil, Turkey, Italy, and the Czech Republic in Q4 2021

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, completed the final quarter of 2021 with yet another season of sharp and steady growth, and achieved a top-five ranking in global adult watch shipments, according to new data from the International Data Corporation's ( IDC ) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.

ZEPP HEALTH RANKED TOP FIVE IN GLOBAL SMARTWATCH SHIPMENTS IN 2021 (PRNewswire)

Throughout 2021, Zepp Health's leading brands, Amazfit and Zepp, achieved a faster shipment growth rate than the global overall growth rate, with more than 6.81 million adult watches shipped worldwide.

The company's global performance was consistently impressive in the final quarter of 2021, maintaining first place in Brazil and achieving first place in Turkey, while continuing to be ranked second in Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic and Indonesia.

"We are seeing tremendous growth from companies like Zepp Health, who are gaining market share because its connected watch brands like Amazfit and Zepp offer consumers a wide variety of watches giving them options to pick the best one to suit their health, fitness, and lifestyle needs", said Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC.

Commenting on this achievement, Zepp Health CEO Wayne Huang said: "Our ranking demonstrates Zepp Health's commitment to leveraging the power of technology to empower people to live their healthiest lives. We are grateful for this recognition as we continue to focus on delivering customized and connected smart wearables solutions built around human-centric innovation."

Focusing on encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely, Zepp Health's award-winning brand Amazfit offers several series of connected watches designed for daily and outdoor sports use. Among the Top 50 models on the market outside of the Chinese mainland, 11 were of the Amazfit brand, including the flagship Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series and the high-level outdoor Amazfit T-Rex Pro.

The Zepp premium smartwatch brand is dedicated to crafting professional and stylish designs, which utilize advanced data analysis technologies to offer a comprehensive, in-depth and precise understanding of users' health metrics.

The Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, along with its Zepp OS, Zepp App and Zepp Life app powers million users worldwide.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health, a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their fitness and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit and Zepp.

Powered by its proprietary Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI Chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp Health delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies and delivers big data and analytics capabilities to support medical and diagnostic service providers.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health in February 2021. Zepp Health has 1,300 team members, with offices across the North America, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepphealth.com

