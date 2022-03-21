AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Research Across Dermatology Portfolio at 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

Twelve abstracts and two late-breaking presentations demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' shared commitment to advancing research across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, today announced they will present 12 abstracts and two late-breaking presentations during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 25-29, in Boston. Data across AbbVie and Allergan's diversified portfolio of medical and aesthetic dermatology products underscore the companies' deep-rooted commitment to advancing science and striving to redefine the standards of patient care.

AbbVie will present new research on the efficacy, durability and safety of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) and SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa). Notable data will include a post-hoc analysis from the Heads Up study evaluating the degree and distribution of skin improvement from baseline with RINVOQ versus DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Additionally, AbbVie will present an interim analysis from the LIMMitless open-label extension trial investigating continuous SKYRIZI treatment beyond 4.5 years in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as well as new real-world findings from the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry, including patient reported outcomes with SKYRIZI in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

"We look forward to presenting data at AAD that demonstrate our leadership in and commitment to advancing research across a myriad of dermatologic conditions," said Celine Goldberger, M.D., vice president, head of U.S. medical affairs, AbbVie. "Science is at the core of our work, helping us in our commitment to improve the care of patients with serious immune-mediated conditions now and for years to come."

Allergan Aesthetics has one of the most researched portfolios in the aesthetics industry and will spotlight a novel hydrating serum. Additionally, the company will share results from a multicenter and randomized controlled study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable gel for restoring jawline definition as well as data on the effectiveness and safety of onabotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of masseter muscle prominence.

"Our research and development team is focused on driving innovation to provide the most comprehensive, science-based product offerings that will continue to help advance aesthetic medicine," said Darin Messina, senior vice president, Allergan Aesthetics R&D. "We are proud to share our learnings and engage with the larger medical community at AAD."

AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics abstracts at AAD 2022 include:

Abstract Title Presentation Details

(All Times ET) Atopic Dermatitis Targeted Combined Endpoint Improvement in Patient and Disease Domains in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Among Adults with Moderate-to-Severe AD Treated with Upadacitinib E-poster Achieving Incrementally Greater Skin Improvement Thresholds with Upadacitinib versus Dupilumab in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD): Heads Up Study Results E-poster Psoriasis Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: Interim Analysis of Results from the LIMMitless Open-Label Extension Trial Beyond 4 Years of Follow Up Poster with Oral;

March 27, 2022,

9:50-9:55 a.m. Long-Term Safety of Risankizumab in Patients with Psoriatic Disease: Findings from Integrated Analyses of 17 Clinical Trials in Psoriasis and 4 in Psoriatic Arthritis Poster with Oral;

March 27, 2022,

11:45-11:50 a.m. Real-World Patient-Reported Outcomes with Risankizumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis from CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry Poster with Oral;

March 27, 2022,

11:50-11:55 a.m. Real-World Treat-To-Target Skin Clearance with Risankizumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis from the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry E-poster Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Risankizumab on Improving Health-Related Quality of Life, Work Productivity, and Reducing Fatigue Among Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis: A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials Poster with Oral;

March 27, 2022,

8:30-8:35 a.m. Effects of Treatment with Risankizumab on Reducing Pain and Inflammation in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis: An Analysis of the KEEPsAKE-1 and -2 Trials Poster with Oral;

March 27, 2022,

9:10-9:15 a.m. Impact of Risankizumab on Achieving Minimal Clinically Important Differences in Patient-Reported Disease Activity, Fatigue and Pain Among Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis: Analysis of Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials Poster with Oral;

March 27, 2022,

4:30-4:35 p.m. Impact of Risankizumab on Improving Symptoms and Health-Related Quality of Life and Reducing Fatigue and Pain Among Psoriatic Arthritis Patients with Moderate to Severe Skin Involvement: Evidence from Two Phase III Trials E-poster Aesthetics Efficacy and Safety of 2 Doses of OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Masseter Muscle Prominence: 6-Month Results from a Randomized, Phase 2b Placebo-Controlled Study E-poster Restoring Jawline Definition with the Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Gel VYC-25L: Results from a Pivotal, Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Study Late-breaking Poster

with Oral;

March 26, 2022,

1:10-1:20 p.m. Improvement in Skin Quality with a Cosmetic Hydrating Serum Delivered via Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion Combined with Topical Daily Serum Late-breaking Poster

with Oral;

March 26, 2022,

2:50-3:00 p.m. Mechanism for Improvement in the Appearance of Skin Laxity Resulting from a Single Treatment with Acoustic Subcision: Induction of New Collagen (Type III) and Elastin E-poster

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

The 2022 AAD Annual Meeting e-Posters will be available here and late-breaking sessions will be available here.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.1 Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2.2 The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.

In the U.S., RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers as well as adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers.2 RINVOQ is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with refractory, moderate to severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies are inadvisable. RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers. In the EU, RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, adults with active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. RINVOQ is also approved in the EU for adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.3-10

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. www.AllerganAesthetics.com

References:

