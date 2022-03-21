Myria Launches Private Marketplace to Make Off-Market Experiences, Luxury Services, and Philanthropy More Accessible to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals

The Online Platform is Limited to 1,000 Members Worldwide in 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myria , a marketplace of luxury services for Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals and family offices has launched today. The richest 300,000 people spend $1.3 million each on their lifestyle – but still lack access to what they want. The most sought-after services, experiences, and philanthropic opportunities are not available online. Myria puts those off-market opportunities at the fingertips of the richest people.

Myria co-founder and CEO, Rey Flemings, says, "The vacation homes the wealthiest want to rent are unlisted. The doctors they want don't practice at the local hospital. The concert and sport experiences they desire aren't sold by ticket brokers. The restaurants they want to eat at have eight-month waitlists. The charitable opportunities that would inspire them aren't easy enough to find."

The most sought-after opportunities are not online because off-market sellers have demands beyond money, including:

Only showing offers to pre-vetted, qualified buyers.

Charity and impact considerations.

Buyers with good personal brands that add value to the seller.

Only working with buyers who are trustworthy, easy to work with, and kind.

Flemings led the family office concierge services firm, The Blue, to eight-figures in annual revenue. The firm served 48 families with a combined net worth exceeding $400 billion. "For nearly 15 years, I've provided a small number of clients with access to off-market capabilities. But, this was always done on a one-off basis. Creating an online platform enables us to provide access to off-market opportunities at scale."

To ensure the quality of its network, Myria strictly vets everyone seeking to join the platform. Myria requires continual ratings and reviews of every member and seller. The company is committed to the prompt removal and banning of bad actors. Vetting requirements include:

Bank-level KYC & AML (know-your-customer, anti-money laundering).

A detailed interview with Myria's nominations team.

Net worth and financial capacity verification.

Nomination by a current Myria member.

Myria provides discovery and access to off-market opportunities, never before sold online. This is only possible because Myria assures Sellers that its Members can afford the transaction and be easy to work with and satisfy the Seller's non-financial requirements.

Flemings adds, "Money can buy many things, but not everything. Myria is a circle of trust enabling our sellers to offer things to our members which cannot be offered elsewhere. Our product is designed to encourage Members to have more fun and lead more impactful lives."

The Myria marketplace focuses primarily on the following categories:

Experiences

Travel & Events

Security & Risk

Impact & Philanthropy

Medical, Health, & Wellness

Major Purchases & Sales (estate, marine, aviation)

Hiring & Staffing

Dating & Matchmaking

About Myria: Myria is the only online marketplace built exclusively for the 300,000 most successful people in the world. The company offers services, products, experiences, and philanthropic opportunities which are completely off-market and otherwise unavailable. For more information, visit www.myria.us

