Rush Health Partners with Arcadia to Drive Clinically Integrated Network Performance

Rush Health will detail how health system improved care quality, value-based care performance via strong data foundation on American Hospital Association webinar

BOSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, today announced its collaboration with Rush Health, a clinically integrated network of physicians and nationally-renowned hospitals that work together to provide high-quality, efficient health services.

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia.io) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging Arcadia's HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health management platform, Rush Health has united four hospitals, 140 practices and 2,300 providers and implemented a quality improvement program that has enhanced care and financial value through better performance in fee-for-value payment models covering more than 150,000 patients. In 2020, Rush Health's ACO delivered Medicare cost savings of $19.8 million, earned $9.6 million in shared savings, and achieved a quality score of 97%.

"To deliver the highest-quality, highest-value care, we need to ensure our patients have access to the best network of employed and independent providers," explained Rush Health president Anthony Del Rio, J.D. "As we continue to build our network with independent providers who want to succeed in value-based care, we need to provide them with the capabilities they need to deliver efficient, high-quality care while retaining their autonomy. Arcadia has enabled us to unify our population health programs across our hospitals, employed providers and independent practices to drive better care."

Learn more with the American Hospital Association on March 22

Arcadia and Rush Health are hosting a webinar in partnership with the American Hospital Association titled "Implement an Effective Clinical Integration Program." Del Rio will be joined by co-host Michael Meucci, chief operating officer at Arcadia to explain how Rush Health's tightly-woven clinical, operational, and technology strategies have enabled them to succeed.

Webinar attendees will get an inside look into how Rush Health's Clinical Integration Program (CIP) has generated greater care quality, improved provider performance, and expanded visibility into patient needs and care gaps.

"Scalable, sustainable improvements to care delivery require high-quality data to guide decision-making, resource utilization and patient engagement," said Michael Meucci, chief operating officer, Arcadia. "We are proud of our work with Rush Health and look forward to collaborating with Rush's leadership to amplify the health system's story of quality improvement through data-driven insights."

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. Eastern. To register, please click here.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications for Arcadia

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcadia.io