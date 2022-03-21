Smith+Nephew to feature Sports Medicine technology for joint repair and connected arthroscopic tower during AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces it will showcase its latest Sports Medicine innovations for joint repair and arthroscopic enabling technologies during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting being held in Chicago, IL. The latest technologies include:

Smith+Nephew's FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair System (PRNewswire)

FAST-FIX™ FLEX Meniscal Repair System: A surgeon-guided, bendable needle and shaft providing access to all zones of the meniscus.1-3 Improving access leads to a greater opportunity to repair the meniscus rather than remove it, which can result in long-term benefits to the patient.4-6

INTELLIO™ Connected Tower: Brings together Smith+Nephew's leading capital technologies across its INTELLIO IMAGING, INTELLIO RESECTION and INTELLIO FLUID & ACCESS portfolios to deliver the "Power of Unity" to customers. Using a centralized app to wirelessly connect and control the major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower from outside the sterile field, the INTELLIO Connected Tower and its portfolios help to streamline procedure support. Recent advancements to the connected tower include a new DOUBLEFLO™ Pump and 4KO™ Scopes optimized for 4K resolution imaging.

WEREWOLF™ FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand: Using low temperature thermal energy7, the WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand delivers hemostatic sealing (via coagulation) during open orthopaedic procedures such as total joint arthroplasty (TJA). This technology has been shown to significantly reduce total blood loss*8 as well as significantly shortening procedure time.**9 The WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand can be utilized alongside Smith+Nephew's novel ABLE® Advanced Anterior Approach for total hip arthroplasty (THA). ABLE is a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing approach with no barriers to adoption, complementing a value-based system of limiting healthcare dollar spend while maintaining or improving patient outcomes when compared with the direct anterior approach.10

REGENETEN™ Bioinductive Implant: Supports the body's natural healing response by inducing the growth of new tendon-like tissue11-14 to biologically augment the existing tendon and disrupt disease progression.11-16 The implant is about the size of a postage stamp and has been shown to be completely resorbed within six months.***13,17 In addition to rotator cuff repair, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant has been newly indicated in the United States for Gluteus Medius hip repair as well as Achilles repair.

CAP-FIX™ Suture Passer: A direct style passer designed specifically for the passage and retrieval of suture through the hip capsule to facilitate capsular closure. Optimized for sharpness, strength, trajectory and suture throw, the device is available in 45 and 70 degree angles.18-19 It is compatible with Vicryl™ Size #2 (a specific absorbable suture) as well as other Smith+Nephew standard suture offerings.18 The Suture Passer is the latest offering from Smith+Nephew's CAP-FIX Capsular Management Family and joins an innovative suite of flagship hip preservation products that encourages surgeons to "Go Beyond the Repair" for hip repair solutions.

To learn more about these ground-breaking Sports Medicine innovations, please stop by the Smith+Nephew booth (#831) during AAOS 2022.

Enquiries

*Bipolar radiofrequency hemostasis device compared to monopolar electrocautery for THA using an anterolateral approach (p=0.0001, n=50)

**Bipolar radiofrequency hemostasis device compared to monopolar electrocautery for infected revision total knee arthroplasty (TKA)(p=0.044, n=80)

***On human biopsy (n=1) and in-vivo sampling

^For an adjustable fixation device; as demonstrated in bench top testing

