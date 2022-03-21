Spotless Car Wash Brands Makes a Splash with New Name, Leadership Change

Newly Rebranded Car Wash Aggregator Helps Local Operators Innovate & Grow

BALTIMORE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After unveiling a new name and CEO, Spotless Car Wash Brands, the only multi-market, car wash consolidator with the leading position in multiple markets, is helping ambitious car wash operators nationwide bring their businesses into a new era through capital investments, technology innovation and operational support.

Spotless Car Wash Brands' portfolio includes 85 units across Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland via the Cobblestone Auto Spa, Okie Express Auto Wash, and Flagship Car Wash Center brands with an additional 55 units set to open in 2022, totaling 140 units for the company by year's end. With an unmatched platform supporting growth in a competitive industry and strong leadership team in place, Spotless Car Wash Brands is attracting premier car wash operators to join its growing network of industry-leading brands, and expects to add 2-4 operator DMAs in 2022 with plans to reach 200 car wash units by 2023.

First established in 2019 as the Car Wash Owners Network (CWON), the company recently rebranded this year as Spotless Car Wash Brands. The new identity aims to better communicate to premium operators how the company provides capital and resources to support operational efficiencies that increase customer retention, advance technology and update equipment to better meet consumer needs. Examples of innovation include adding car ports and charging stations for electric vehicles and improving environmental and water reclamation practices.

To lead the charge, Spotless Car Wash Brands recently named Russ Reynolds as CEO. Reynolds has a long history and proven track record of growing companies and supporting the growth of local business owners and operators. With a wealth of experience in business strategy, sales and marketing, supply chain management and technology, Reynolds most recently served as CEO of LYNX Franchising, LLC, a franchisor of multiple leading brands including JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRST Team and Outdoor Living Brands. Previously, he served as CEO and president of 725-unit Batteries Plus, where under his leadership average store sales nearly doubled and gross margins increased by over 20 percent. Before that, he spent 14 years with GNB Technologies, a major global supplier of automotive and industrial power products.

"It's a great time for the car wash industry. Between the chip shortage, inflation and other factors, consumers are more motivated than ever to take better care of their existing cars and hang on to them longer," Reynolds said. "By partnering with leading car wash operators in premier markets nationwide, we are providing them with the catered attention, resources and capital they need to enhance and scale operations to build brands that resonate with consumers."

Spotless Car Wash Brands provides partner operators with access to a wealth of resources that will support the ability to grow in a competitive market, such as the implementation of subscription membership programs, digital marketing strategies, strategic digital sourcing capabilities, site selection and sales training. Partners of Spotless Car Wash Brands will join a network of industry leading car wash operators within its portfolio and have access to operational best practices and strategies to further grow their business.

"We are an ideal partner for car wash operators seeking capital to expand and optimize their operation, while protecting and building upon their brand and legacy," Reynolds said. "We're looking for key operators to add to our rapidly growing portfolio, who have a superior hold within the market and seek to expand and grow their footprint and market share."

Car wash operators partnering with Spotless Car Wash Brands also receive support to accelerate growth through access to purpose-built credit facilities to support ambitious growth initiatives, while removing the risk associated with the traditional financing solutions. In addition, car wash operators experience robust development opportunities for employees and attractive transaction structures allowing them to achieve partial liquidity, while sharing in the upside value created through the partnership.

Access Holdings formed Spotless Car Wash Brands in 2019 with a singular goal: to build market-leading car wash platforms in partnership with world-class operators. Through its partnerships with Flagship Car Wash Center, Cobblestone Auto Spa, and Okie Express Auto Wash, Spotless currently operates 85 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. With a robust pipeline of acquisitions and new development opportunities, Spotless is on track to significantly expand in each of its markets in 2022. For more information, please visit www.spotlessbrands.com .

