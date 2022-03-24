Burns & Levinson Partner Frank A. Segall Named a 2022 Go To Business Transaction Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Frank A. Segall , who chairs the firm's Business Group, Finance Group and Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, has been named a 2022 Go To Business Transaction Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top business lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking.

Throughout his more than 35 years of practicing law, Segall has earned a reputation as one of the most influential corporate dealmakers in Boston. He has worked with hundreds of companies and entrepreneurs across the country to finance and build their businesses, develop synergies, broker strategic partnerships and exit when the time is right. Segall represents many of Boston's leading financial institutions in closing sophisticated financings to many companies – arranging billions of dollars of financings for them.

Segall is also considered one of the top cannabis business attorneys in the country. He was one of the first leading corporate lawyers to enter the cannabis industry over 10 years ago and was named an inaugural Cannabis Trailblazer by The National Law Journal. At Burns & Levinson, he has created a practice with unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, capital raises, M&A, investment structuring, and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry. Segall and his team are among the most sought after lawyers in the country to advise on startups, growth, M&A, and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

He recently received the 2021 Modell Award from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation for his tireless commitment to the charity, including raising almost $1.5 million to further the organization's mission. He received his J.D. from Columbia University in 1984 and his B.A., cum laude, from Brandeis University in 1981.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

