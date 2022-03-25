Community leaders call on Gov. Newsom to support voting rights for farm workers in honor of Cesar Chavez's legacy

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is reporting that the Cesar E. Chavez Commemorative Committee San Fernando Valley will hold its 29th Annual Cesar Chavez Caravan for Justice.

To honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez they will ask Governor Newsom to support a state bill modernizing the voting procedures for farm workers to determine if they want to be represented by a labor union. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla has commented that, "the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act would modernize the process and expand voting accessibility for farm workers in California."

Under current law elections take place on the work site, usually land owned by the rancher. This leaves the worker open to intimidation by the employer. The new voting procedure will allow farm workers to turn in ballots by mail or deliver them to the office of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Last year, a bill that contained the new proposed voting procedures passed the Assembly and the State Senate, however, Governor Newsom vetoed the bill. In response the Governor's action Teresa Romero, President of the United Farm Workers stated, "why was the absentee ballot process good for the governor when he depended on it to defeat the recall, but not good for farmworkers."

What: 29th Annual Cesar Chavez Caravan for Justice Press Conference When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday March 27, 2022 Where: 10919 Sepulveda Blvd. in Mission Hills, CA 91345, at post office parking lot.

Immediately after the conference, a caravan of community members will proceed through Mission Hills, San Fernando, Pacoima and Arleta.

Who:

Celeste Rodriguez, Councilwoman city of San Fernando

Rudy Ortega, Tribal President Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

Ricardo Mireles, Executive Director Academia Avance Charter School

Maria Hernandez, Domestic Worker CHIRLA

Tony Cardenas, Representative 29th District

Monica Rodriguez, Councilwoman District 7

Cesar E. Chavez Commemorative Committee

Pueblo y Salud, Inc

Alcohol Justice

CHIRLA

KROJ Radio Ollin 101.5

The City of San Fernando

Comision Femenil-SFV

The Cesar Chavez Commemorative Committee San Fernando Valley (CCCCSFV) was organized in 1993 by San Fernando Valley community activists who were concerned that Chavez's work of justice for workers not be forgotten. For 29 years the CCCC has organized events to commemorate Cesar's legacy: Cesar Chavez March for Justice; Cesar Chavez Warrior for Justice Dinner; Cesar Chavez Inspirational Youth Conference and the Cesar Chavez Poster contest.

The Committee also advocates for public policies that will improve the quality of life for workers—immigration reform, fair wages, quality medical care as a human right and a safe work place free of dangerous chemicals. Cesar devoted his life to helping others and his example continues to inspire millions to work for a better and more just world.

Contacts: Ruben Rodriguez 818-8372272

Alex Reza 661 645-0631

