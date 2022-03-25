STORM REID DROPS ALL NEW STYLES AS PART OF HER PACSUN ARASHIBLU COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 25th, Pacsun announced its second drop with actress, producer, and future filmmaker Storm Reid under her Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBlu Collection. Debuting in July 2021, Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBlu Collection was created with body positivity and inclusivity in mind, and the current drop consists of all new swim styles, including bikinis, one pieces, cover ups and more.

Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBlu Collection (PRNewswire)

Reid is bringing a fresh take to the latest collection, offering new super soft lurex and flat swim fabrications, while also detailing the pieces with an assortment of different hardware, silver and gold beads.

"For this collection, I wanted the suits to be bold, bright and colorful," said Storm Reid. "Colors express our emotions, energy, and playfulness, and I am grateful and extremely proud of this continued partnership with Pacsun."

"Storm has an incredible eye for fashion and detail and this new evolution of her ArashiBlu Collection really shows her depth and versatility," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "She is a great partner, and we are so excited to bring these new styles to our consumers in time for warm weather months."

Along with concepting all of the creatives and designs, Storm self shot and helped direct the campaign. To celebrate the campaign, Storm is participating in a Live Shopping experience tomorrow, March 26th to discuss the collection and highlight some of her favorite looks. Tune-in here: https://www.pacsun.com/livestreaming/ .

The collection is now available exclusively at https://www.pacsun.com/storm-reid/ in sizes XXS - XL and range from $24.95 to $59.95. Images are available HERE .

ABOUT STORM REID

Storm Reid is an actress, producer, artivist and current freshman at USC. She is best known for her roles in A Wrinkle in Time, Invisible Man, Don't Let Go, and The Suicide Squad, among many others. Reid most recently was seen returning for the second season of HBO's smash hit Euphoria alongside Zendaya. In 2013, Reid and her mother, Robyn Simpson, launched A SEED & WINGS Productions, an independent multimedia production house rooted in narratives that forge multi-cultural conversations, entertain, educate, and uplift. Their desire is to create authentic storytelling that is impactful, honest, and reflects the perspectives of all people. Next up, Reid can be seen in the HBO series The Last Of Us and the film Searching 2.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacsun