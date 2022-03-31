EVER WONDER ABOUT YOUR RESCUE PUP'S PREVIOUS LIFE?

This Man Did.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Circuit Breaker Books. Have you ever wondered what your rescue pup's life was like before you gave them a second chance at a home and happiness? Douglas Green, psychotherapist and author, has penned a fictional backstory that imagines just that — A Dog of Many Names — and it will break your heart and rebuild it. A devoted dog adopter, Green has opened up his home to several shelter pups over the decades and A Dog of Many Names is inspired by his most recent adoptee, a german shepherd mix named Aria. The book, Green writes in the afterword, "is dedicated...to all the brave and devoted animal rescuers out there."

Author Douglas Green and his rescue dog, Aria, the inspiration for his newest book. (PRNewswire)

"Destined to join the ranks of classic dog books." — Caesar Milan

A Dog of Many Names (Circuit Breaker, July 6, 2021), now an audiobook, moves listeners through a gripping exploration of an abandoned dog's journey alone in the wilderness of the world and of society. A Dog of Many Names begins when Rascal finds herself left roadside by the family that bred her. Abandoned and alone, she must learn to fend for herself and embark on a dangerous journey through coyote terrain in the wilderness of Southern California. Along the way, she encounters strangers who teach her about the good and bad of humans. But will she ever find a home that lasts?

Douglas Green directed the 2000 film The Hiding Place , wrote the fan-favorite inspirational memoir The Teachings of Shirelle: Life Lessons from a Divine Knucklehead in 2015, and spends his days working with teens and children as a psychotherapist in LA. The A Dog of Many Names audiobook is narrated by esteemed voice actor Kelly McNair, who has been working as a professional voiceover artist and actor for twenty years, appearing in dozens of TV and movies including Bones, JAG, The Mentalist, Poseidon, and Catch Me If You Can.

A Dog of Many Names is available for purchase from Amazon, Audible, Audiobooks.com, Bookshop.org, and Barnes and Noble.

