IRALOGIX Selects ProNvest to Create a Fully Integrated Managed Account IRA Solution

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRALOGIX, a leading cloud-based technology recordkeeper announced it has chosen ProNvest, a national provider of customized participant managed accounts to design a turn-key 3(38) IRA rollover solution for financial institutions to offer to their retirement clients.

Under the partnership, IRALogix will incorporate into their platform ProNvest's full suite of participant based fiduciary solutions including customized and personalized investment models, enrollment support, retirement education and financial wellness assistance for clients to access.

IRALogix will deliver account holders full participant support including access to their dedicated retirement plan counselors and a suite of planning tools. Both firms will continue acting as referral partners, helping financial advisors grow their business organically by unlocking and capitalizing on held-away assets.

"We are honored to be chosen by IRALogix as a managed account provider and are confident that our retirement planning technology, high-touch participant service model and professional investment management solutions will continue to help their IRA clients save for a secure and dignified retirement." said Ross Brown, Vice President of Business Development at ProNvest.

"IRALOGIX was designed for financial firms to provide institutional solutions to their customers using an IRA to save for retirement, regardless of account balances," says Pete Littlejohn, Chief Revenue Officer, at IRALOGIX. "We are delighted to be working with ProNvest and their clients, as their dedication and efforts on their client's behalf, is second to none. Their customer first mantra makes this a perfect fit between our firms. Doing the right thing by helping everyone achieve their retirement goals, regardless of account sizes, makes our relationship with ProNvest very synergistic."

About ProNvest

ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit www.pronvest.com

About IRALOGIX

IRALOGIX is an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled, fully paperless, white label IRA recordkeeping and technology solutions. The company's proprietary technology solutions enable any financial institution to easily customize their IRA offering and compete effectively in all segments of the IRA market. Through IRALOGIX's patented cloud-based technology, institutional clients have the choice to use their internal investment or advisory capabilities or select from a number of industry leading providers. IRALOGIX can complement your market strategy, streamline your IRA service options, and help you expand your business. For more information, please visit www.iralogix.com.

