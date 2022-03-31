Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

Prior to that, Vange was CTO at VR-1, where he led the development of the unique network technology used to facilitate the earliest massively multiplayer online ("MMO") games over the Internet and helped guide the company to become the world's largest provider of online games infrastructure and technologies.

Vange is currently the Chief Technology Officer of NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers and video gamers.

Vange has written over 100 patents for technologies that defined industries such as 3D gaming, massively multiplayer games, data transmission over the Internet, large-scale data processing and mobile communications.

His unparalleled expertise in the field of mobile and online games will accelerate the development and deployment of the world's first triple-A quality, play-to-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game and promises to change the landscape of the GameFi industry.

"It is exciting to be a part of a GameFi project that is focused on creating a true game experience that is enhanced by GameFi instead of being a backdrop for it," said Vange. "Having looked at many projects in the space, I am very pleased to have the opportunity to help this amazing team."

Miami-based GameFi company XYZZY, who, together with the Vietnam-based Wild Thunder Studio, are the creators of RoE, believe that Vange is bringing invaluable insight from his experiences working with some of the largest game companies in the world.

"We are incredibly excited to have Mark, a sought after adviser and mentor, join Realms' amazing journey," said Dustin Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Wild Thunder Studios. "As an industry leader in video game development, Mark brings technology vision and extensive experience, having built and sold several companies."

Having recently wowed investors and gamers alike at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, RoE will announce a number of key partnerships and endorsements by industry heavyweights.

View original content:

SOURCE XYZZY