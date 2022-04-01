Bosch Rexroth Appoints Company as an Exclusive Partner of Midwest Areas

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest threshold has been surpassed in the partnership between Morrell Group and Bosch Rexroth. Effective today, Morrell will welcome new companies across the Midwest after Bosch Rexroth appointed them as their exclusive partner in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, and the Dakotas.

Morrell Group Obtains New Midwest Territories (PRNewswire)

Morrell Group serves as an Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor (ESV) to all companies with which they work. Within the new territories, their ESV strategy will be implemented in the area of mobile hydraulics and controls, where the focus will be on the off-highway sector. Morrell will provide industry-leading prowess and resources to supply integrated solutions for propulsion, actuation, optimization, and electrification technologies.

The appointment is just the latest development in the 45-year history between the two companies. This may come as no surprise when looking at the steady stream of innovations and cutting-edge solutions Morrell continues to bring to the industry. However, much of the partnership's longevity stems from the exceptional level of service and support Morrell provides.

On Wednesday, March 23, Morrell was recognized by Bosch Rexroth and awarded the "Certified Excellence Sales Partner" Status, which Morrell received certifications in four separate categories, one of which being Mobile Hydraulics. Morrell Group became one of the first U.S.-based companies to receive the distinction.

"Being awarded the status was an honor, especially from such an admirable industry leader and partner," said Mark Garrett , President, and Co-Owner of Morrell Group. "With the new territories, we've been provided an opportunity to showcase exactly why we received such a distinguishment. It's time to execute."

Morrell Group has doubled its midwestern presence as the new territories join Michigan , Ohio , Indiana , and Illinois , with Ontario neighboring the region.

"When you look at some of the companies we get to work with, their engineering is truly amazing and inspiring," shared Mark Majewski , Co-Owner and Executive Vice President. "Connecting with these companies is what it's all about. Providing them with a dedicated and talented team that understands their industry and needs is how we're best able to offer solutions."

Several years ago, Morrell Group made a massive shift, dividing the company into two silos aligned with the Industrial and Mobile Industries. Majewski added, "Companies want partners who understand what they do and add value to their present and future endeavors. In our position, confining ourselves to acting only as a distributor simply wasn't enough. Collaboration is the way of the future."

About Morrell Group

For more than 40 years, Morrell Group has been a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications.

Using industry-leading components, our application specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide custom-engineered solutions for automation, controls, tightening, conveyors, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. Morrell offers real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, 24/7 customer support, engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions. The company has eight locations servicing eight states throughout the Midwest — Michigan , Ohio , Indiana , Illinois , Iowa , Minnesota , and the Dakotas — as well as Ontario, Canada .

For more information, please visit morrell-group.com

Press Contact:

Jeannine Rinke

Morrell Group

248-377-3707

press@morrell-group.com

https://www.morrell-group.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morrell Group