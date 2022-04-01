S2STEM CELEBRATES FOUR YEARS OF MAKING STEM LEARNING FUN FOR KIDS

GARNET VALLEY, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks the four-year anniversary of S2STEM, a learning center in Garnet Valley that helps kids discover the exciting opportunities available to them through science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). To celebrate, S2STEM is hosting a free public event at their facility on Saturday, April 9 from 2-5PM, featuring age-appropriate games and competitions to win prizes.

As parents to three children, owners Santhi Chitturi and Saleem Shaik were inspired to open S2STEM after seeing first-hand how little exposure their kids had to STEM programs locally. With over twenty years of IT experience under their belts, they began the STEM learning venture in 2018 by offering a three-month coding class for kids at the Rachel Kohl Community Library in Glen Mills. Fueled by positive feedback from parents, S2STEM opened the doors to the Garnet Valley community in 2019.

"As parents ourselves, we know that kids prefer to touch and feel, and build and create, rather than sit and listen to a lecture," Santhi explains. All of the S2STEM programs — from STEM clubs, to holiday and summer camps, to Robotics and coding programs — are interactive and geared to specific age groups, ranging from 4-16. Saleem adds that S2STEM is also unique in that it teaches children how to be creators, not just consumers. "For example, at S2STEM, kids learn how to create video games, and mobile apps, not just use them."

Since their humble start in 2018, S2STEM has seen their programs and enrollment grow six-fold, and they've volunteered over 100 hours of STEM learning to underprivileged school districts in the area. "We love Garnet Valley, but we're also thinking about the larger community," reveals Santhi.

"Our programs continue to evolve to the changing needs of our students, parents, and partners, but our mission remains the same," says Santhi. "To inspire kids to discover the exciting opportunities that STEM provides in building a successful future."

For more information about S2STEM programs call 610-255-2525, visit www.s2stem.com.

S2STEM Anniversary Event Details

WHEN: Saturday, April 9 from 2-5PM

Free and open to the public. RSVP

About S2STEM

S2STEM offers fun and innovative STEM programs for children ages 4-16. Whether it's from their facility in Garnet Valley or at partner locations throughout Delaware, Chichester, and New Castle Counties, S2STEM is teaching, inspiring, and creating tomorrow's leaders and game-changers. At S2STEM, learning is fun.

Contact: Santhi Chitturi, Co-founder

Phone: 610-255-2525

Email: Santhi@s2stem.com

