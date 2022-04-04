Industrial Hygiene Services Corporation Joins Braun Intertec

The Minnesota-based consultants bring occupational health, industrial hygiene, and environmental compliance project experience within the commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental market sectors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, consulting and testing firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce Industrial Hygiene Services Corporation (IHSC), a Minnesota-based consulting firm, has joined Braun Intertec. IHSC brings experienced consultants known for their expertise in occupational health, industrial hygiene and environmental compliance.

"Protecting the health and safety of clients and our employee owners is one of our company's core values and we are thrilled IHSC joined Braun Intertec to expand our industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety service capabilities," says Jon Carlson, CEO of Braun Intertec. "The addition of IHSC consultants to our environmental consulting team will be a strategic asset as we continue to deliver quality client service and live our value for safety."

The addition of IHSC consultants to Braun Intertec will expand the company's industrial hygiene service offerings and client service capabilities. IHSC consultants are known across the Upper Midwest for their technical skills, extensive regulatory knowledge and experience, and attention to detail. They also bring project experience on commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental projects.

"The entire IHSC team is thrilled to be joining an employee-owned consulting and testing firm with values that closely reflect ours," says Tim Huber, Owner of Industrial Hygiene Services Corporation. "As a values-driven company, Braun Intertec will continue our tradition of building long-term client relationships and delivering high-quality service."

The deal became effective April 1. For more information about Braun Intertec, visit www.braunintertec.com.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

