Spruce Appoints Vice President of Product

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the proptech company powering online real estate transactions, today announced the appointment of Craig Cotton as the company's Vice President of Product. In this new role, Cotton will work to identify, build, and deliver even more meaningful products to serve Spruce's innovative nationwide customers.

Craig Cotton, Vice President of Product: Cotton will drive Spruce's product strategy, with a focus on developing and expanding upon Spruce's core offerings. He brings to Spruce nearly 25 years of product experience, including five years at Amazon Web Services, where he led the product team for Amazon S3 as well as strategic initiatives for the AWS IoT service team. Cotton's range of experience working with both high-growth startups, and some of the largest organizations in the world, make him an incredible asset to Spruce's growing, customer-focused team.

"Craig has a proven ability to deeply understand–and then fulfill–customer needs," said Patrick Burns, CEO and co-founder of Spruce. "This strategic, customer-centric mindset is essential as we continue to grow and expand our service offering to solve the many challenges within the real estate transaction process."

"Although in many ways it feels like early days of the transformation, Spruce's technology and team have the power to make meaningful change within the real estate industry," said Cotton. "Pairing this large market opportunity with my passion and experience for scaling growth-focused teams and mechanisms, I'm excited to help serve Spruce's customer-centric mission."

Doing business in 48 U.S. states, Spruce's industry advancements to date include up to 40% faster closing times, with Spruce's automated underwriting model further reducing title search and closing processes from the industry average of two weeks to as little as 48 hours or less. Spruce's offerings include nationwide title insurance, closing, escrow, and recording services through proprietary technology and centralized teams, adding transparency and speed to an otherwise opaque and time-consuming process. Combining machine learning technology with a team of experts, Spruce's scalable model serves forward-thinking lenders, real estate investors, and proptech companies.

Spruce is digitizing real estate transactions for forward-thinking real estate companies and mortgage lenders. By leveraging proprietary technology and best-in-class operations, Spruce provides a seamless, affordable solution. Spruce was founded by Andrew Weisgall and Patrick Burns in 2016, and is headquartered in New York with hubs across the U.S. Learn more about how Spruce can bring your business digital: www.spruce.co .

