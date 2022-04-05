25,000 Small Businesses Launched Through SCORE Volunteer Corps

10,000 Mentors Provide Free Expert Advice and Education

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is celebrating the impact of its 10,000 volunteers during National Volunteer Month. SCORE's volunteers provide business mentoring and education in 1,500 communities nationwide, empowering local entrepreneurs, creating jobs and growing the American economy.

New impact data shows that in 2021 alone, SCORE volunteers:

Donated 4,580,420 hours

Helped create 25,084 new businesses, 71,475 non-owner jobs and 96,559 total jobs

Provided clients with 326,617 total mentoring sessions

"We cannot thank our volunteers enough for the years of industry expertise they lend to small business owners trying to jumpstart their entrepreneurial dreams," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Our volunteers are fundamental to SCORE's mission of helping foster vibrant small business communities."

The impact of SCORE volunteers

SCORE volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and offer expertise in different areas of industry. All are experienced business people with a passion to help small business owners succeed. About half currently work as entrepreneurs and executives and half are retired. SCORE mentors help entrepreneurs by sharing their knowledge and real-world experience of running a small business.

"I enjoy giving back to my community and helping other small business owners start and grow their business," said Mary Harris, SCORE's Mississippi District Director. "Small businesses are the backbone of our community."

SCORE data shows that entrepreneurs who receive more than three hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased business growth. In addition, SCORE offers a wealth of resources to guide entrepreneurs in every phase of their small business journey.

"You know when you reach a milestone yourself and you want to celebrate?" said SCORE Savannah mentor DeLisa Clift. "That's what it feels like to me when I see a SCORE client reach a goal that they've set for themselves."

SCORE is actively recruiting diverse volunteers to share their expertise and business insight with current or rising entrepreneurs. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit www.SCORE.org/volunteer.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

