Andy Nguyen launches first NFT-backed restaurant group, Food Fighters Universe

Nguyen announces NFT collection to "save the restaurant industry" and build community around the universal language of food

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Nguyen and Kevin Seo, the foodpreneurs behind the world's first Bored Ape restaurant, Bored & Hungry, today announce Food Fighters Universe (FFU), an NFT collection that will connect food and Web3. Launching in May, FFU will be a collection of 10,000 unique tokens on the ETH (Ethereum) blockchain. Each purchase will help to develop the world's first NFT-backed restaurant group, focused on building gathering places in real life (IRL) and the metaverse, while offering utility and experiences for Food Fighters NFT holders.

Food Fighters Universe founders Andy Nguyen and Kevin Seo. Photo by: Evan Lancaster (PRNewswire)

"I saw the Web3 space as a way to fix those problems and save the restaurant industry." – Andy Nguyen

Food Fighters NFTs will grant members access to special events, rewards and perks in Web3 and IRL. That includes tickets and line hopper passes to an annual in-person Food Fighters Festival, along with hidden restaurants created as "Easter Eggs" for the Food Fighter community. In the spirit of Web3, shared governance on decisions such as restaurant locations or menu items will take place through conversation on Discord, Twitter and other platforms. Owning a Food Fighters NFT also will unlock free food rewards and Web3 perks.

"We launched Bored & Hungry to show people that NFTs are more than 'just a JPEG', that the IP can be used to create brands and businesses," said Nguyen, co-founder of viral restaurant concepts including Afters Ice Cream, Matte Black Coffee and Trill Burgers. "Food Fighters Universe is an extension of that idea.

"This project got inspired by seeing all the problems that are currently happening in the food & beverage industry. High food cost. High turnover of staff. Quality of service. I saw the Web3 space as a way to fix those problems and save the restaurant industry."

Nguyen and Seo will bring their favorite chefs and favorite people together to create concepts and food experiences. Rap legend Bun B (Bernard Freeman) and NBA All-Star/entrepreneur Baron Davis are part of the Food Fighters team, which also includes NFT advisor and consultant Josh Ong. The project is being developed by frensHouse, with augmented reality and 3D artwork by Bad Decisions Studio.

Artist frothyoatmilk designed the collection of NFT characters, which will include "Super Foodies" such as pizza, ramen, ice cream and sushi – each with unique rarity traits assigned at random. Ownership and commercial usage rights for the IP (intellectual property) will be given to NFT holders.

One percent of revenue from the Food Fighters Universe NFTs will be donated to food sustainability and world hunger charities, starting with Abound Food Care and Action Against Hunger.

The Food Fighters Universe NFT collection will launch in May, with a mint date to be announced soon.

About Andy Nguyen

Andy Nguyen grew up in Southern California's Little Saigon district, the son of Vietnamese immigrants who moved to America during the Vietnam War. A lifelong Orange County resident, he has co-founded more than a dozen restaurant concepts including Afters Ice Cream, Matte Black Coffee and Trill Burgers. He purchased Bored Ape #6184 on March 1 and will open Bored & Hungry, the world's first Bored Ape-themed restaurant, on April 9 in Long Beach, Calif. A husband to Sarah and father of two, Andy is passionate about paying it forward to the next generation. He speaks frequently to high school and college classrooms about entrepreneurship and the importance of chasing your passions. Follow him at @andythenguyen.

About Food Fighters Universe

Food Fighters Universe is a collection of 10,000 unique NFT tokens on the ETH (Ethereum) blockchain. Each purchase will help to develop the world's first NFT-backed restaurant group, focused on building gathering places in real life (IRL) and the metaverse. Join the Discord channel here: https://discord.gg/foodfighters . Learn more at https://foodfightersuniverse.com.

Food Fighters Universe is founded by Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo and Phillip Huynh. The team includes:

Andy Nguyen - Food Experience Unicorn

Kevin Seo - Chief Megaphone

Phillip Huynh - Operations Cyborg

Chris Flight - Degen Community Master

frensHouse - Developers, Degens, Defi Maniacs, Artists

Tesia "frothyoatmilk" - Artist, Creator Extraordinaire

Bad Decisions Studio - AR Genies, Web3 Wizards

Jenny Valles - Lore Master

Patrick Hwang - Lore Architect

Noodles NFT Founders - NFT Community Gurus

Bun B - Rap Legend

Nick Scurfield - Web3 PR Ninja

Jeneille Ancheta - Energy Dynamo

Gerald "Gee" Dela Cruz - Merch Marketing God

Baron Davis - NBA All-Star, Entrepreneur

Peter Fang - NFT Community Mobilizer

Josh Ong - NFT Advisor & Consultant

Food Fighters Universe founders Andy Nguyen, Phillip Huynh and Kevin Seo with advisory team member Bun B. Photo by: Evan Lancaster (PRNewswire)

The Food Fighters Universe team gathers at a prelaunch party at Green Street in Downtown Los Angeles on March 30, 2022, during NFTLA. Photo by: Evan Lancaster (PRNewswire)

Food Fighters Universe Mascot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Food Fighters Universe