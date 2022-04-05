Belize Lifts All In-Country COVID-19 Regulations

Masks No Longer Mandatory

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the official tourism marketing organization for Belize, has announced that all previous COVID-19 regulations within the nation have been lifted.

Belize Tourism Board (PRNewswire)

As of April 1, 2022, the country of Belize has removed all remaining COVID-19 restrictions for visitors and citizens alike. Effective immediately, the following guidelines are now in place:

Masks are no longer mandatory both indoors and outside

All curfews have been removed

Social distancing is no longer required

All clubs, bars, restaurants, and casinos are fully reopened to maximum capacity

And, there are no limits on any forms of social gatherings

"Thanks to the steady decrease in COVID-19 cases at both the district and national levels, there is no longer a threat of community spread due to the virus," said Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health and Wellness for Belize.

Nevertheless, while most restrictions have been lifted, it is still necessary to control and prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 from persons entering any port by air, land, or sea, therefore certain protocols for travelers entering Belize are still in place.

Although fully vaccinated travelers, who can show proof of vaccination, are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry to Belize , proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative Antigen Rapid test taken within 48 hours of arrival must be presented if unable to show proof of vaccination, or if the traveler is unvaccinated.

Mandatory testing will be administered at land border points and sea ports for unvaccinated travelers. No test result taken prior to arrival will be accepted at the land borders or sea ports.

All international visitors must purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance and complete the Customs and Immigration form provided on all flights to Belize .

If not fully vaccinated, or unable to show proof of vaccination, children ages 5 and older will be subjected to SARCoV2 testing for entry to Belize .

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship, and instill high-quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org .

