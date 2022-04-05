Chick-fil-A Awards $24 Million in Scholarships to Restaurant Team Members Nationwide

Royalties from Chick-fil-A® Bottled Sauce retail sales contributed to 2,200 of the scholarships awarded

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. will invest $24 million in restaurant Team Members' higher education this year, awarding college scholarships to 12,699 Team Members in 46 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. The scholarships can be applied to any area of study at any accredited institution, furthering Chick-fil-A's long-standing commitment to education and helping restaurant Team Members pursue their academic goals and further their career opportunities.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9034451-chick-fil-a-awards-24-million-scholarships-team-members/

Chick-fil-A's signature bottled sauces, available at select retailers nationwide, play a pivotal role in helping support the dreams of restaurant Team Members. For every retail store purchase of a 16-oz bottled sauce, 100% of the Chick-fil-A, Inc. royalties go towards the Remarkable Futures™ Scholarships initiative. Since the launch of Chick-fil-A bottled sauce in 2020, retail sales have contributed over $6.4M to the program, making it possible to increase the number of scholarships awarded each year. This year, bottled sauce retail sales enabled 2,200 additional scholarships to be awarded.

"The Chick-fil-A scholarship initiative has been instrumental in our investment in the growth and success of restaurant Team Members," said Tim Tassopoulos, president of Chick-fil-A, Inc. and a former Remarkable Futures Scholarship recipient. "Our inspiring recipients this year have overcome great obstacles and remain dedicated to pursuing academic and personal success. We recognize their enormous potential and hope to play a small part in furthering their education, providing them with more opportunities to help achieve their goals."

Chick-fil-A's scholarship initiative is unique in the benefits to its restaurant Team Members, including:

Up-front payment: Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to tuition, housing and other on-campus expenses, without requiring tuition reimbursement.

Applicable at any school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the Team Member's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.

Employment requirements: There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify. Both full-time and part-time employees at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant in the United States , Canada and Puerto Rico are eligible.

Chick-fil-A offers two types of Remarkable Futures Scholarships, awarding 12 $25,000 True Inspiration™ Scholarships as well as Leadership Scholarships in the amounts of $1,000 and $2,500, which will be awarded to 12,687 Team Members this year. To celebrate this year's True Inspiration Scholarship recipients, Chick-fil-A invited these Team Members to its Atlanta Support Center where they were surprised with the news and presented with new personal laptops for continuing their studies.

Since 1970, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $136 million in scholarships to more than 80,000 restaurant Team Members. To be eligible for a scholarship or educational assistance, applicants must be restaurant Team Members employed by an independent, franchised

Chick-fil-A restaurant business, a Chick-fil-A, Inc.-operated restaurant, or an S. Truett Cathy (STC) brand restaurant.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

View original content:

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.