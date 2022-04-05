Google's Former Lead Automotive Retail Strategist Joins Foundation Direct as Senior Vice President of Performance

HERNDON, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessie Niespolo joins Foundation Direct as the SVP of Performance after eight years as Google's Lead Automotive Retail Strategist. She will be tasked with broadening Foundation Direct's already best-in-class arsenal of Digital Solutions and further differentiating the company as the industry's leading Digital Advertising solution.

Jessie Niespolo joins Foundation Direct as the SVP of Performance. (PRNewswire)

"Jessie has a track record of transforming complex challenges into simple solutions that drive business results for clients," said Andrew Diffenderfer, Founder of Foundation Direct. "Her work at Google focused on translating both beta products and OEM initiatives into actionable and compelling opportunities for dealers. She brings an incredible wealth of knowledge on the latest dealership best practices that drive true impact for large and small dealers."

During her tenure at Google, Jessie partnered closely with OEMs & Auto Groups to develop and evolve Dealer Digital Advertising Programs, led the release of Google's Dealer Guidebook 2.5 , and has represented the tech giant as a keynote speaker at Industry events and Google's Auto OnAir series.

"As former Googlers, we are never satisfied with the status quo -- we are always 'launching and iterating' -- continuously looking for ways to improve -- or completely innovate -- on the current model," said Peter Leto, CEO of Foundation Direct. "Jessie brings unmatched experience and tenacity for doing just that and will lead our team and clients into the next frontier of data utilization and automation."

Beyond her 15+ year career in automotive marketing, Jessie has a passion for empowering women to reach their full potential and most recently led Google's efforts to bring the #IamRemarkable initiative to Google's top clients in The Americas. Outside of Google, Jessie is the Co-Founder of the local Detroit 4Word Chapter, an organization that supports Women in the Workplace.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with my former teammates at Foundation Direct," said Niespolo. "The ability to work directly with Dealers to practice the strategies we preached at Google was a driving factor in this decision. Additionally, I'm excited to further contribute to industry efforts to drive female representation and growth within the automotive vertical."

Jessie resides north of Detroit with her husband and five children (four girls and one boy). When Jessie is not working, you will find her cheering on her kids at their many activities or getting lost in nature during their Northern Michigan adventures.

Jessie is the 6th former Googler to join Foundation Direct's Leadership Team.

