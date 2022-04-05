Hennessey Venom F5 Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award

First Red Dot submission results in an inaugural win for the Texas company

Distinguished international Red Dot Award recognizes outstanding design achievements and product innovations

Hennessey's Venom F5 hypercar exhibits 'outstanding design quality' with its 'function defines form' design language that combines simplicity, sharp lines, and smooth flowing surfaces

Venom F5 hypercar is first in a series of dramatic Hennessey vehicles to be revealed over the next several years

SEALY, Texas , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has won a prestigious 2022 Red Dot design award for its Venom F5 hypercar.

Hennessey Venom F5 Red Dot Winner 2022 (PRNewswire)

Following Hennessey's 'function defines form' design language, the exterior design of the Venom F5 revels in simplicity, combining minimal sharp lines with smooth flowing surfaces. The car's function informs every part of the car's sculpted body – sleekness, agility, and speed.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design: "We began our design journey with a goal to be the fastest car in the world. As the F5 evolved and our targeted dynamic capabilities were defined, we relied on a guiding principle, 'function defines form', to sculpt the exterior. We worked closely with our engineering team to skin the beast with aerospace-inspired forms, creating a technologically capable machine while remaining immensely beautiful."

The exterior of the Venom F5 is shaped by aerodynamics and inspired by the pursuit of speed. The hypercar exudes determination, purpose, and drama from every direction with sculpted aerodynamic ducting and purposeful lines that provide a sense of speed and intent.

The passenger cabin of the Venom F5 is simple, lean, and elegant. Designed to evoke the spirit of fast fighter jets – complete with an aircraft 'yoke' for steering – the space exhibits minimal distractions, while promoting maximum driver visibility, tactility, and functionality.

The Venom F5 is Hennessey's first 'ground-up' designed and engineered series-production vehicle and represents the beginning of a new chapter in the brand's history. The model is extreme on every level, delivering unprecedented performance through extensive use of lightweight innovative materials, notably an all-new carbon fiber chassis. When combined with the in-house developed 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the F5 achieves an unparalleled power-to-weight ratio and a driving experience like nothing else.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The entire Hennessey team is extremely proud to win such a prestigious design award on our first submission. The Venom F5 has been a dream of mine for years, so for others to recognize its beauty is special and gratifying."

Hennessey Special Vehicles recently completed the technical development of the Venom F5, transitioning to a new phase as focus turns to scaling-up production of customer cars. During recent validation testing of the F5, Hennessey test driver Spencer Geswein exceeded 270 mph. All 24 Venom F5 coupe models are sold, and the team will complete as many as 12 vehicles this year.

Late in 2021, Hennessey demonstrated yet more design flair, unveiling the world's first six-wheel-drive hyperlux GT, code named 'Project Deep Space'. Boasting prodigious levels of power and performance, the fully electric model, set for production in 2026, features unique four-place diamond seating, and private-jet-class comfort.

The prestigious Red Dot Award for product design dates to the 1950s. Each year, the competition goes in search of outstanding design achievements and product innovations – evaluating nearly 20,000 entries from more than 60 countries. The Red Dot jurors consider and assess each entry to identify companies and designers that set new standards in their respective industries.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021 with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 hp and a 300-plus mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

