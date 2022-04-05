Mindtree Invests in COPE Health Solutions to Accelerate its Healthcare Business

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree , a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in COPE Health Solutions, a leading U.S. healthcare consulting, implementation, and co-management leader in value-based care and payment, workforce development and data analytics, to expand its healthcare business.

Mindtree Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindtree) (PRNewswire)

Based in Los Angeles and New York, COPE Health Solutions works with health systems, health plans, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations across the U.S. to enable the transition to value-based care and payments, and to train and grow the health workforce needed to succeed with these new healthcare models. With this investment, Mindtree will be able to leverage the consulting, data analytics, and management capabilities of COPE Health Solutions to expand its provider and payer footprint and drive growth in areas such as value-based care, population health management, and connected health.

"Our investment in COPE Health Solutions unlocks the complementary value propositions of the two companies for the rapidly evolving healthcare sector in the U.S. to reduce the cost of care and improve outcomes," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "The combination of COPE Health Solutions' consulting and analytics expertise and Mindtree's end-to-end digital transformation capabilities will enable the two companies to address a broader spectrum of needs arising from the growth of value-based care, personalized healthcare, and interoperability of electronic health records."

"We are pleased to welcome Mindtree to the board of COPE Health Solutions," said Allen Miller, CEO of COPE Health Solutions. "With Mindtree's strategic investment and digital transformation capabilities, together, we plan to create and deliver compelling healthcare solutions and value for our clients and their members and patients. The two companies share a deep commitment to innovation powered by technology. This is vital to the success of value-based care in the emerging healthcare landscape in the U.S."

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions is a national healthcare consulting, implementation and co-management leader in population health management, value-based care and payment, workforce development and data analytics. We offer the experience, tools, services and advice that health plans and providers need to meet strategic goals and thrive in the complex and uncertain healthcare environment. Our team is driven by our passion to help transform healthcare delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management, and build the workforce needed for value-based care. For more, please visit https://copehealthsolutions.com/.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 260 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 31,900 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd .

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com.

COPE Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindtree