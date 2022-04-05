Small and Midsize Business Confidence Falls As Uncertainty Persists

Hiring Remains Strong amid Slowdown in Economic Growth and Continued Inflation

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and midsize business (SMB) CEO confidence dropped to 84.3 in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest CEO Confidence Index from Vistage , a CEO coaching and peer advisory organization.

83% of CEOs expect to increase prices for their product/service in the next year.

Vistage's quarterly CEO Confidence Index, which measures SMB leaders' sentiment on various economic and business factors each quarter, saw a 13.6% decline from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022, accompanied by growing concern about the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the U.S. economy. 14% of respondents do not expect Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have an impact on their business, while nearly half (45%) anticipate a direct impact.

"We have not seen CEO confidence dip this low since the beginning of the novel Coronavirus pandemic in 2020," said Joe Galvin, Vistage's chief research officer. "This sharp reduction in optimism is the direct result of prolonged uncertainty in the form of inflation, hiring challenges and supply chain/shipping difficulties, which has been further intensified by the potential domestic economic impact of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. While 41% of small business CEOs said they were uncertain how the invasion will impact their business, we have already started to feel impacts on the U.S. economy through heightened energy costs."

Survey highlights include :

Hiring Remains a Priority

65% of SMB CEOs reported they expect to increase their workforce in the year ahead

72% said hiring challenges are impacting their ability to operate at full capacity

For those having trouble hiring: 79% are boosting wages, 65% are developing the existing workforce, and 55% are refining recruitment strategies

Economic Growth Slowdown

47% of SMB CEOs report the U.S. economy has worsened, compared to a year ago

48% believe the economic conditions will worsen over the next 12 months

Declines in Revenues and Profits

68% of SMB CEOs expect increased revenues in the year ahead, down from 74% in Q4 2021

44% expect higher profits in the year ahead

1) The pandemic shutdown (Q2 2020)

2) The Great Recession (2008-2009)

Meanwhile, 83% expect to increase prices for their product/service in the next year

Inflation and Supply Chain

When asked which aspects of transportation are presenting challenges for their business, 88% of SMB CEOs said increased transportation costs, followed by shipping (69%) and trucking or ground transportation (68%)

When asked about the effects of inflation on their business:

See the full results for the Q1 2022 Vistage CEO Confidence Index.

