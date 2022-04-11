ARMM Welcomes Original Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington as a Brand Ambassador and Advisory Board Member

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMM Inc.(OTCQB: ARMM) (the "Company" or "ARMM") a firearms lifestyle platform focused on Self-Reliance, announced today the appointment of Original Shark Tank Investor, Kevin Harrington, as a Brand Ambassador and Advisory Board Member, effective immediately.

Mark Lawson, Founder and CEO of ARMM, said, "We are pleased to have Kevin join us as a Brand Ambassador and Advisory Board Member. He has a distinct track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and his prior experience with technology platforms gives him a deep understanding of significant growth opportunities in the space. We look forward to having Kevin as a part of the team to execute a long-term strategy and build awareness for our secure, private apolitical platform and app that empowers responsible gun ownership."

Kevin Harrington has the experience and credentials to make an impact in his newly appointed role with ARMM. He is an original "shark" from the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His legendary work behind the scenes of business ventures has produced more than $5 billion in global sales and the launch of more than 500 products.

"I believe strongly in the ARMM business, its people, and its potential to change the narrative within the firearms industry. I look forward to working with Mark and his leadership team to help ARMM market a first-of-its-kind firearms lifestyle platform, promoting a safer, more responsible gun culture. I am confident in ARMM's ability to be a disruptor in the space through growth, innovation and strong product development," Kevin said.

The firearms industry has seen exponential growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), from August 2020 to August 2021, close to 10 million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time, and approximately 40% of those purchases were women. With a majority of firearm related processes still paper based, ARMM feels the industry is ripe for technological disruption. The ARMM platform, including an app is available to download for no cost from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information about ARMM, please visit www.armmlife.com. To learn more about Kevin Harrington, please visit kevinharrington.tv.

ABOUT ARMM

ARMM is a firearms lifestyle platform focused on SELF RELIANCE and is disrupting the $51 Billion consumer firearms and rugged outdoor recreational market. The platform includes an app in which users can take safety & training course via the ARMM Academy, access firearms insurance products, firearms related apparel and accessories, and engage with like minded outdoor enthusiasts while gaining exposure to your favorite brands.

About Kevin Harrington

As an original "shark" on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization, Kevin Harrington has pushed past all the questions and excuses to repeatedly enjoy 100X success. His legendary work behind the scenes of business ventures has produced more than $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. He's launched massively successful products like The Food Saver, Ginsu Knives, The Great Wok of China, The Flying Lure, and many more. He has worked with amazing celebrities turned entrepreneurs including, Billie Mays, Tony Little, Jack LaLanne, and George Foreman to name a few. Kevin's been called the Entrepreneur's Entrepreneur and the Entrepreneur Answer Man, because he knows the challenges unique to start-ups and he has a special passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed.

View original content:

SOURCE ARMM